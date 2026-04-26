Has Rick Barnes found the shooters he was looking for the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Rick Barnes plotted the path forward at the United Center on March 29. Tennessee basketball’s season had been over for just a matter of minutes, following the loss to Michigan in the Elite Eight, but the veteran head coach knew what he had to do.

“We’re going to have to shoot the ball better,” Barnes said during his postgame press conference. “There’s no doubt. We’ve got to shoot the ball better. We’re so inconsistent doing that.”

Shot makers were what Barnes and his staff targeted in the NCAA Transfer Portal and shot makers are what the Vols have added during a massive roster overhaul.

Tennessee lost six players to the portal and so far have made five additions: VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr., Cal guard Dai Dai Ames, Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade, Notre Dame forward Jalen Haralson and Loyola Chicago forward Miles Rubin.

Has Barnes found the shooters he entered the portal looking for?

“No doubt,” he said. “We feel like we’ve done that.”

The numbers behind Tennessee’s transfer portal class

The transfer class as currently constructed averaged 75 points per game last season. The Vols averaged 78.8 points per game as a team.

Lundblade, Hill and Ames made a total of 252 3-pointers while shooting 38.7% from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Tennessee made 243 threes as a team.

The trio also combined to shoot 87% at the foul line, making 301 of 346 free throws.

Ames averaged a career-high 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal last season. He’s an 85% free-throw shooter, had 12 games with at least 20 points and scored 25 or more points in five games.

Rubin, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward, averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior. Haralson averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games at Notre Dame.

Hill averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game at VCU, ending the season with 51 points over two NCAA Tournament games.

And then there’s Lundblade, a 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard who was the first portal addition. He averaged 14.0 points over the last two seasons at Belmont while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field in 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% in 2024-25, then made 115 last season while shooting 40.6%.

‘They wanted to play together and they talk about winning’

While discussing Lundblade on Thursday, Barnes mentioned both Chaz Lanier and Dalton Knecht before catching himself.

“Different player, totally,” Barnes said. “All of them are different. But I can tell you he’s possessed with wanting to get better in everything. He wants to not just be known as a guy that can shoot behind the 3-point line. He’s going to be a guy that I think can score at different levels. But he’s got an unbelievable work ethic.”

Both Ames and Hill should being three-level scoring along with versatility. Both played on the ball and off during their college careers.

“Both of them are so good in so many different areas and that’ll all work out,” Barnes said. “But the fact is they wanted to play together and they talk about winning. That’s what they talk about.”

That’s what Barnes wanted from the start. Shooters that want to win, that want to break through to a long-awaited Final Four.

“They want to win at the highest level,” Barnes said. “They want to get to the (NCAA) Tournament and have a chance to go deep into it.”