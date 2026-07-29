Tennessee basketball reports Level III recruiting violation tied to transfer portal in 2023

More than three years later, the NCAA closed its case against Tennessee basketball and former assistant coach Rod Clark, who was found to have committed a Level III violation for an impermissible phone call to a potential transfer who had not yet entered the transfer portal.

There was no further action taken by the NCAA enforcement staff and the SEC accepted Tennessee’s actions and did not impose additional penalties after the Vols reported the violation.

Clark, according to a Tennessee athletics document obtained by Volquest, was said to have contacted a transfer prospect and his family before the prospect had officially entered the transfer portal. That prospect is believed to be former Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins.

Collins posted on social media that he was entering the transfer portal before he was contacted by Clark, who had a previous relationship with Collins, his father and his AAU coach “for several years dating back to when (Collins) was in high school,” according to the document.

Violation resulted in ‘minimal recruiting’ advantage

Clark called Collins on April 10, but Collins did not recall the contact. The call was initiated by Collins’ father and the communication was “confined to a limited period of time and resulted in no more than a minimal recruiting/other advantage as (Collins) never visited (Tennessee) and remained at (Saint Louis).”

Clark cooperated with the investigation and accepted responsibility for the violation, which resulted in his two-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season. He was also prohibited in July 2023 from off-campus recruiting for two live-evaluation periods and was prohibited from all recruiting communications for one week.

The Tennessee men’s basketball program prohibited its own recruiting communications for one week and was prohibited from off-campus recruiting for one week in February 2026. Clark also attended a NCAA Regional Rules seminar in Las Vegas in June 2024 and Tennessee’s recruiting days were reduced by a total of seven days.

Clark is entering his second season as an assistant coach at Indiana, after leaving the Tennessee staff in May 2025.

Tennessee hired Rod Clark in 2021

He was hired by Rick Barnes in 2021 alongside former Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey. Clark and Gainey were hired after Kim English left to become head coach at George Mason and Desmond Oliver left to become head coach at East Tennessee State.

Gainey was named the new head coach at North Carolina State in April and the Vols hired former Boston College head coach Earl Grant to replace him. The vacancy created by Clark on the Tennessee coaching staff was filled by former Cal assistant coach Amorrow Morgan.

“My family and I are overwhelmed with gratitude stemming from our time here at the University of Tennessee,” Clark wrote in a statement when he left the Vols. “It means so much that my two little girls were born here, as my wife and I always felt an overwhelming amount of love and support form this community.

“As we say our goodbyes, I would like to thank Coach Barnes, the staff, our administration, the fans and every player we were blessed to go out and compete with. Thank you, Vol Nation, for four of the best years of my life. Rocky Top is a special place and we will miss Knoxville dearly. GBO!”