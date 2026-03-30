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What Tennessee basketball should be looking for in the NCAA Transfer Portal

IMG_3593by: Grant Ramey29 minutes agoGrantRamey
Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers huddle in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers huddle in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

What Tennessee basketball and Rick Barnes should be looking to add in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the offseason begins.

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