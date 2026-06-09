How an injury helped Tennessee's Tyler Lundblade become one of college basketball's best shooters

Tyler Lundblade describes his shooting ability as something he thinks is a “God-given gift.” The Tennessee basketball transfer guard believes he’s always had a knack for it.

But there’s more to it. The path he took to the Vols — from his hometown of Dallas to SMU to TCU to Belmont to Tennessee — played a part.

“Because of the way my career has played out,” Lundblade said during an appearance on The Mike Keith Show, “I was always chasing and chasing and chasing. And so I think that just drove the work ethic that I have now.”

He went from sitting out the 2020-21 season as a redshirt at SMU to spending the next two seasons playing just 15 games at TCU.

It clicked at Belmont first in the 2024-25 season, when he averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting a staggering 48.1% from the 3-point line. His takeoff continued last season, when he averaged 15.6 points per game and was the Missouri Valley Conference’s player of the year while shooting 40.6% from three.

He made 119 3-pointers in his 65 games at Belmont and shot 93.8% from the foul line, too.

A sports hernia injury changed Tyler Lundblade’s routine

As much as anything, an injury was the turning point.

Lunblade had a sport hernia surgery during his time at TCU. The same-day surgery — he had a partial tear in his adductor — had him walking out of the hospital after a non-invasive procedure.

He could walk, but he couldn’t jump. And with no jump in his jump shot, he had to find different ways to get his work in.

“I shot 700, 800 free throws a day just to get something done,” Lundblade said. “And I really attribute that kind of three-month period to where it was just all mechanic work.

“I wasn’t doing any conditioning or hard up-and-down-the-court stuff, so all my effort was just put in on my mechanics and refining and refining my shot.”

He’s always been maniacal about both his shot making and his routine, adding that he spent the last eight-plus years making between 300 and 500 shots per day.

“Just stacks and stacks over time,” he said. “And it was a gift … it has just definitely compounded over time.”

Tyler Lundblade was Tennessee’s first transfer target

As a graduate transfer, Lundblade didn’t have to wait on the NCAA Transfer Portal to open to start his recruitment.

Rick Barnes and his staff didn’t wait, either, meeting him at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville on March 30, just one day after Tennessee lost in the Elite Eight in the Sweet 16, as the first portal target for the Vols.

Lunblade had shown over the previous two seasons that he was one of the best shooters in college basketball. And it was about to pay off.

“For me, my last year,” Lunblade said, “I really wanted to be on a really great team and have a chance to go really deep in the (NCAA) Tournament. And then individually, I wanted to go somewhere where I could get better and really prepare myself for the NBA next year.”

He found that at Tennessee not in talks about how high his ceiling could be, but about how high the Vols could make his floor — continuing to showcase his shot making while improving his defense under Barnes.

“Really from all aspects,” Lundblade said, “it was a pretty easy decision.”