Where five Tennessee basketball transfers are ranked in ESPN's top 100

Where ESPN ranks Tennessee basketball’s transfers in its updated top 100, including how the new players fit with the Vols:

No. 6 Juke Harris

ESPN on how Juke Harris fits with the Vols: “Harris will be the centerpiece of what appears to be arguably the most potent offensive team Rick Barnes has had in a long time. The Volunteers went out and landed some of the most talented scorers in the portal to rectify their issues at that end of the floor last season, and Harris is the best of the group. A projected second-round NBA draft pick, he withdrew from the combine after committing.”

No. 21 Terrence Hill Jr.

ESPN on Terrence Hill Jr. at Tennessee: “Rick Barnes clearly looked to upgrade Tennessee’s offensive options in the portal this spring, and Hill’s scoring and playmaking will be a big part of that. Hill is highly capable of getting his own shot outside of structure and in isolation settings, which the Volunteers have lacked for stretches in recent years.”

No. 27 Jalen Haralson

ESPN on Jalen Haralson: “Another high-level offensive player heading to Knoxville, Haralson was going to be an interesting fit regardless of destination given his lack of 3-point shooting. But Rick Barnes landed plenty of perimeter shotmakers, which will allow Haralson to flourish at the 4.”

No. 44 Tyler Lundblade

ESPN on Tyler Lundblade: “Rick Barnes has consistently found success with catch-and-shoot 3-point shooters who excel with off-ball movement. Dalton Knecht checked that box. Chaz Lanier checked that box. Lundblade isn’t on the same level as those two, but he’s an off-ball movement shooter, making him a perfect fit.”

No. 60 Dai Dai Ames

ESPN on Dai Dai Ames: “Rick Barnes seems to be leaning into scoring this spring, and Ames brings a score-first mentality to the lead guard position. Ja’Kobi Gillespie ended up being a go-to scorer by the time he left Knoxville, but it will be interesting to see how Barnes structures his offense without a true point guard.”

Tennessee basketball’s new-look roster

Barnes completely overhauled his Tennessee roster in the transfer portal by adding guards in Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Dai Dai Ames (Cal), Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) and Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) and forwards Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago), Braedan Lue(Kennesaw State), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame) and Christian Fermin (VCU).

The Vols lost four seniors (Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst) from last season while six players left through the NCAA Transfer Portal (J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey, Cade Phillips, Bishop Boswell, Amari Evans and Clarence Massamba). Nate Ament entered the NBA Draft and sophomore guard Ethan Burg also decided to return home to Israel.

Ament was the No. 13 overall pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Draft. Gillespie was the No. 42 pick, taken in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs, and Okpara was the No. 46 overall pick, going to the Washington Wizards after a draft-night trade.

Estrella signed with Michigan, Carey is now at Missouri and Phillips landed at Texas A&M. Boswell signed with Maryland, Evans went to Texas and Massamba is now at UC Davis.