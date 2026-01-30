What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee guard Troy Henderson's shoulder injury

Tennessee basketball’s Troy Henderson is scheduled to return to practice Friday afternoon, according Rick Barnes. The freshman guard missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

“He’s coming back today,” Barnes said before practice at Food City Center. “Because the (Georgia) game was Tuesday, he just felt like he needed a couple more days. But based on what I’ve been told, he’ll be back today.”

Tennessee (14-6, 4-3 SEC) beat Georgia 86-85 in overtime Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. The game was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back a day due to winter weather.

Up Next: Auburn vs. Tennessee, Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Vols host Auburn (14-7, 5-3) in another Quad 1 opportunity on Saturday (8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN) at Food City Center. The Vols are back home against Ole Miss on Tuesday, then go to Kentucky next Saturday.

Tennessee will have an official status for Henderson on the SEC Availability Report Friday night. It will be updated against Saturday, approximately two hours before tipoff against Auburn.

Power forward Jaylen Carey injured his knee in the second half of Tennessee’s win at Alabama on Saturday but played 11 minutes off the bench at Georgia, scoring one point on grabbing three rebounds while going 0-for-4 from the floor.

“I think he was limited some,” Barnes said of Carey. “There was a little bit of swelling there, but he felt like he still wanted to go (at Georgia). Of course we didn’t do a lot (Thursday). We’ll see where he is today.”

Henderson injured his left shoulder in practice last week. During last Friday’s practice he worked on the side with a trainer while wearing a shoulder brace that stretched down his left arm.

In 15 games this season Henderson is averaging 2.5 points and 1.6 assists in 10.3 minutes per game off the bench. He’s shooting 31.7% from the field, 31.6% from the 3-point line and has an effective field-goal percentage of 46.3%.

Troy Henderson was ‘was moving in the right direction’ before the shoulder injury

Henderson played a season-high 22 minutes in the double-overtime win over Texas A&M on January 13.

Without Henderson available, Tennessee senior point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie played 38 minutes in the win at Alabama Saturday and another 41 in the overtime win at Georgia Wednesday.

“Troy is a super good player,” Gillespie said on Friday. “He can obviously help take some toll off of me on the ball. Him coming back is definitely big.”

Outside of Gillespie and Bishop Boswell, Tennessee’s guard options are currently limited. Amaree Abram played three minutes off the bench at Georgia and 10 at Alabama, while Ethan Burg did not play at Georgia and played only one minute at Alabama.

Barnes said “it’s important” that Tennessee’s other guards be able to take some pressure off Gillespie — and important that he takes some pressure off himself.

“I think Ja’Kobi’s got to quit putting so much on his shoulders, too,” Barnes said. “I think Bishop can do some of that. But we have confidence in Troy. And he was moving in the right direction. But we’ve still got to have them all, there’s no question about it. So that will continue to be a big thing going forward.”