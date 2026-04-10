What new Tennessee basketball guard Tyler Lundblade said on The Mike Keith Show

What new Tennessee basketball guard Tyler Lundblade said during his appearance on ‘The Mike Keith Show’ on Thursday:

Why Tennessee was the answer for him out of the NCAA Transfer Portal

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing for me was I’ve got one year left, and before last season, my goal was to test the (NB) Draft water and see if I could get a two-way or something and go pro. But the class was just so stacked and it just didn’t make sense. And so for me, my last year I really wanted to be on a really great team and have a chance to go really deep in the (NCAA) Tournament. And then individually, I wanted to go somewhere where I could get better and really prepare myself for the NBA next year. And one of the things that we had talked a ton about was not necessarily raising my ceiling, but raising my floor. And I don’t think there’s a better defensive coach in the country than Coach (Rick) Barnes. And so really from all aspects it was a pretty easy decision.”

Being a Texas native who played at SMU and TCU, then Belmont

“Originally at SMU, I walked on for Tim Jankovich and was put on scholarship there and then he retired after my first year. A new coach came in, didn’t have a scholarship with him, so that led me to TCU. But Coach Jank was instrumental and he called Coach (Jamie) Dixon and told him about me, and they said, ‘Yeah, like we’ll take him, we’ll have him.’ I had my two years there, some ups and downs, a surgery, a redshirt, and then same situation. I was on scholarship, had my scholarship pulled late. And going into my fourth year of school, didn’t really think I was going to see the court much. And I was like, if I don’t play basketball for four years, I’m kind of feel like I’m killing my career. And so once again, leaned on Coach Jank. He started calling around and called (Belmont coach) Casey (Alexander) and the first conversation he was like, ‘You know, our roster’s already full.’ And bear in mind, this is in June, so they’ve already gone through their first month of summer practice. And he’s like, “We’re full. We don’t have a spot.’ And so kind of another two or three weeks go by and I remember it was like 3 o’clock in the morning one night and I couldn’t sleep. I texted my dad. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I should … this is the first time I’m thinking that basketball is not going to work out.’ And the next day Jank called Casey again and said, ‘Just give me thirty minutes of your time, just listen.’ Got to Belmont July 15th, so I missed all of our summer workouts. Was there for a couple optional weeks and then started full time with the team in late August.”

Not playing much early in the season for Belmont

“No. It’s funny, the summer I did pretty well. In August, in the fall, I was awful. I couldn’t make a shot. I was just like stressing, overreaching, just trying to be perfect. And Coach was like, ‘Just settle down. You’ll find your place.’ Our first game we played a non-Division I team, so I played like twenty minutes. And then we played Furman and Lipscomb, and I think in both those games I played like twelve and eleven minutes. Then we had a road game at Air Force, and I played well and closed the game out and then we came home against Oral Roberts, and I just broke out, had 22 in the second half and just kind of snowballed from there.”

Videos of his workouts at Belmont showing off his ability as a 3-point shooter

“It’s a God-given gift. I’ve always had a knack for shooting, but I think because of the way my career has played out, I was always chasing and chasing and chasing. And so I think that just drove the work ethic that I have now, especially when I had my surgery at TCU … a sports hernia (surgery). So I had a partial tear in my adductor. It wasn’t an invasive surgery, so I could walk the day of the surgery. But for the first couple weeks before I could jump, I shot 700, 800 free throws a day just to get something done. And I really attribute that kind of three-month period to where it was just all mechanic work. I wasn’t doing any conditioning or hard up and down the court stuff, so all my effort was just put in on my mechanics and refining and refining my shot.

“But I think just the compounding effect of eight-plus years of making probably 300 to 500 shots a day just stacks and stacks over time. And it was a gift, but I’m also maniacal in my routine and my workouts and it has just definitely compounded over time. And I think that instance in that video from that workout kind of just put it on display.”

Where his mental makeup as a player comes from

“A large portion of it is from my faith. My faith is the most important thing in my life. And trusting that the Lord was going to orchestrate and carry out this basketball plan however it may have worked out. That definitely took a lot off of my plate. I think one of the biggest words that my family had talked about was the idea of surrender and surrendering. I can control what I can put in, but I can’t control the outcomes. And it took a lot off my plate.

“I used to stress so much about where I was going to end up, recruiting in high school and not being recruited and walking on twice and three times. Letting it all go and leaving it out of my hands is just taking a lot of pressure off my shoulders. And then I think the other portion of it is just how much I love the game. I’ll die giving the game everything I because I want to look back at my career, however it shakes out, knowing that I gave it all that I could. And if it didn’t pan out, there wasn’t anything left that I could have done differently.”

If he’s ready to play for Tennessee coach Rick Barnes

“Very ready.”

If he’s ready to be pushed by Rick Barnes

“That’s one thing I really appreciated about the whole recruiting process with Tennessee was they almost kind of steer — they want to steer you out of it. Because they want to know if you want to be here for the right reasons. And he told me, he’s like, ‘Where you want to go is hard. You want to be one of the best 500 players in the world on one of the 30 best teams in the world. This is going to be hard. This will be the hardest experience of your life. But I promise you what’s on the other side of it is so rewarding and will be worth it.’ And for me, with one year left, that’s all I want. I want to make a deep tournament run. I want to be coached hard. I want to improve. I want to be surrounded by a great group of guys, and I want to play in front of 20,000 people every night screaming their heads off for the Vols.”