How to watch Tennessee basketball at No. 19 Vanderbilt on Saturday

It’s game day for Tennessee basketball and it’s a big one. The Vols are on the road Saturday afternoon, facing Vanderbilt in a 2 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

Tennessee (19-7, 9-4 SEC) has won seven of its eight games after the 89-66 win over Oklahoma Wednesday night at Food City Center.

Vanderbilt (21-5, 8-5) is 5-5 over its last 10 games after its starting the season with 16 straight wins.

How To Watch: Tennessee at No. 19 Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Memorial Gymnasium

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vanderbilt 77, Tennessee 73

Tennessee listed J.P. Estrella as questionable on the initial SEC Availability Report Friday night. Head coach Rick Barnes said before practice Friday morning at Pratt Pavilion that the redshirt sophomore power forward is day to day as he continues to deal with soreness in his left foot.

Estrella, who was a partial participant in Friday’s practice, is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 17.3 minutes per game this season, making seven starts in his 23 appearances. He had 16 points and had nine rebounds in 28 minutes during Tennessee’s 73-63 win over LSU Saturday, including 18 minutes in the second half.

Barnes said after Estrella missed the 89-66 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday that the decisions moving forward would “be based on what (Estrella) feels” after dealing with a foot injury in the past.

“I don’t think there’s any question it is a concern for him,” Barnes said. “Feet problems are hard to get right. … It’s just some soreness set in and we just have to get it quieting down.”

The Series History

Tennessee is 132-77 all time against Vanderbilt, in a series that dates back to February 1922. The Vols have a 45-55 away record against the Commodores and are 79-21 at home.

Last season Tennessee lost 76-75 at Vanderbilt and won 81-76 in Knoxville. The Vols host Vandy on March 7 this year in the regular-season finale at Food City Center.

Rick Barnes is 17-5 in his career against Vanderbilt, with a 16-5 record against the Commodores as Tennessee’s head coach. The Vols have won 14 of the last 16 in the series, including 11 straight between January 2018 and January 2023.

A closer look at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt started the season a perfect 16-0, including a 3-0 start in SEC play after a win over LSU on January 10, then lost three straight to Texas, Florida and Arkansas.

The Commodores bounced back with five wins over their next six games, with the loss coming at home against Oklahoma, 92-91 on February 7. Vandy lost 81-80 at Missouri on Wednesday.

Vandy is No. 12 overall in the KenPom ratings, ranked No. 14 in adjusted offensive efficiency (125.3) and No. 19 in adjusted defensive efficiency (97.5).

Tyler Tanner leads Vanderbilt in points (18.6), assists (5.3) and steals (2.5) while Devin McGlockton (6.9) leads the team in rebounding.