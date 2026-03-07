How to watch No. 23 Tennessee vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt on Senior Day

Tennessee basketball wraps up the regular-season schedule against Vanderbilt on Senior Day on Saturday at Food City Center. The Vols and Commodores are scheduled for a 2 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN.

Tennessee (21-9, 11-6 SEC) won 78-59 at South Carolina on Tuesday, bouncing back from the home loss against Alabama last Saturday. The Vols beat Vandy 69-65 in Nashville two weeks ago.

Vanderbilt (23-7, 10-7) is playing its third straight road game, coming off an overtime win at Ole Miss on Tuesday and a loss at Kentucky last Saturday.

How To Watch: No. 23 Tennessee vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 76, Vanderbilt 72

BetMGM: Tennessee -4.5 | Total: 147.5

SEC Availability Report: Nate Ament doubtful vs. Vandy

Tennessee on Friday night listed Nate Ament (right leg) as doubtful and Bishop Boswell (illness) and Troy Henderson (shoulder) as probable on the initial SEC Availability Report for the Vanderbilt game. Boswell did not practice Friday afternoon due to an illness and Ament was limited to working on the side.

Boswell has started 26 times in 27 games this season, averaging 26.2 minutes per game. He hasn’t missed any time since missing three games with a leg injury in November. He’s averaging 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Ament, who suffered the right leg injury against Alabama, did not play at South Carolina on Tuesday. He’s averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.1 minutes per game this season.

Henderson has played in 24 games off the bench this season, averaging 7.8 minutes per game.

What’s on the line: A top-four finish in the SEC

A win over Vanderbilt will clinch a top-four finish for Tennessee in the SEC standings and will give the Vols a double-bye into Friday’s quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tennessee entered Tuesday’s games tied with Missouri and Kentucky for fourth place, but Mizzou and the Wildcats both held the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Vols. Then Missouri lost at Oklahoma and Kentucky lost at Texas A&M to put Tennessee in control of its own destiny for the double bye.

Tennessee enters Saturday a game back of both Alabama and Arkansas, with both teams holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, and a game ahead of Missouri, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

Last time: Tennessee 69, Vanderbilt 65

Nate Ament hit a contested midrange jumper with 54 seconds left to put Tennessee up for good in the 69-65 win at Vanderbilt on February 19.

Ament scored 13 points and Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 17 to help the Vols rally from what was as much as a nine-point deficit. Tyler Tanner led Vanderbilt with 16 points, Duke Miles had 12 off the bench and Devin McGlockton scored 11.

Miles hit a three to put Vandy up 63-60 with 2:25 left, but Bishop Boswell scored on back-to-back possessions to give the lead back to Tennessee.

Tanner made two free throws with 1:18 left for a 65-64 Vanderbilt lead, setting up Ament’s go-ahead jumper on the next Tennessee possession.