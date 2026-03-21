Skip to main content
Tennessee
Join Now

How the second round against Virginia will be a first for Rick Barnes at Tennessee

IMG_3593by: Grant Ramey1 hour agoGrantRamey
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after the game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after the game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tennessee basketball's game against Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament will be a first for Rick Barnes' Vols.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Volquest
+
+
One subscription: The best Tennessee Volunteers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.