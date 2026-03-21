How the second round against Virginia will be a first for Rick Barnes at Tennessee

How the second round against Virginia will be a first for Rick Barnes at Tennesseeby: Grant Ramey1 hour agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after the game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesTennessee basketball's game against Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament will be a first for Rick Barnes' Vols.