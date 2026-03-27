How to watch No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State in March Madness Sweet 16 game

CHICAGO — Tennessee basketball is back in the Sweet 16 for a fourth straight season and is looking for its third straight trip to the Elite Eight when the No. 6 seed Vols face No. 2 Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional semifinal Friday at the United Center.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. Eastern Time on TBS and TruTV.

Tennessee (24-11) advanced out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament with a 78-56 win over No. 11 Miami (Ohio) last Friday and a 79-72 win over No. 3 Virginia on Sunday. Iowa State (29-7) beat No. 15 Tennessee State in the first round and No. 7 Kentucky in the second round.

How To Watch: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State

When: Friday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: United Center

TV: TBS, TruTV

Streaming: HBO Max, Paramount Plus, March Madness App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Iowa State 71, Vols 67

BetMGM: Tennessee +3.5 | Total: 138.5

Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson listed as questionable

Iowa State on Thursday night listed senior forward Joshua Jefferson as questionable on the NCAA Tournament availability report. Jefferson suffered a sprained left ankle against Tennessee State in the first round and did not play against Kentucky in the second round.

Jefferson is Iowa State’s second-leading scorer at 16.4 points per game and leads the Cyclones in rebounds at 7.4 per game. He’s also second on the team in assists (4.8), steals (1.6) and blocks (0.8).

“There’s nothing new at this point,” Otzelberger said during his press conference on Thursday. “We’re going to give him every opportunity up until the game to do everything he can … it would be premature to make any type of determination until we get closer to tip.”

Series History: Tennessee vs. Iowa State

Tennessee is 2-1 all-time against Iowa State.

The Cyclones won 72-66 in the first meeting between the two teams, on December 4, 1968. The Vols won 81-76 in Tempe, Ariz., in December 1977 and won the most recent meeting 68-45 in a Big 12-SEC Challenge game in January 2017.

Lamonte Turner and James Daniel III combined for 36 points off the bench while going 9-for-16 from the 3-point line in Tennessee’s win at Hilton Coliseum. Admiral Schofield finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Grant Williams had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Sweet 16 History: Tennessee and Iowa State

Iowa State has been to the Sweet 16 eight times but has advanced to the Elite Eight just twice, in 1944 and 2000. The Cyclones have lost their last four Sweet 16 appearances, with losses in 2014, 2016, 2022 and 2024.

Tennessee beat Creighton in the Sweet 16 in 2024 to advance to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history. The Vols beat Kentucky in the third round in Indianapolis last season. Both runs ended in the Elite Eight with losses to No. 1 seeds in Purdue (2024) and Houston (2025).

The four straight trips to the Sweet 16 doubles Tennessee’s previous program record. Rick Barnes holds the program record for NCAA Tournament wins at 14 while leading the Vols to five Sweet 16 appearances.