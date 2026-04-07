Tennessee basketball not ranked in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2026-27 season

Tennessee basketball didn’t make the cut for ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2026-27 season on Monday night, just minutes after Michigan beat UConn 69-63 to win the national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Instead, the Vols were the first team listed by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello in the “next in line category” along with Kansas, Miami, Texas Tech and Maryland.

Michigan is ESPN’s Way-Too-Early No. 1 team, ahead of No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 UConn and No. 5 Arizona. Other SEC teams in the ranking are No. 7 Arkansas, No. 13 Texas, No. 20 Alabama, No. 23 Missouri and No. 24 Vanderbilt.

Tennessee will have to remake roster in NCAA Transfer Portal

What Tennessee’s roster will look like remains to be seen.

On Monday it was reported that junior forward Jaylen Carey, redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella, sophomore guard Bishop Boswell and freshman guard Clarence Massamba would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Junior forward Cade Phillips on Thursday became Tennessee’s first portal departure of the offseason.

The Vols lost four seniors in Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst.

The only NCAA Transfer Portal addition so far — the portal officially opens on Tuesday — is Belmont graduate-transfer guard Tyler Lundblade, who committed to and signed with the Vols last week.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound Lundblade spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% last season and made 115 this season while shooting 40.6%.

Where the Vols were ranked this season

Tennessee was ranked No. 17 in the preseason Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 back in November.

The Vols were unranked for a total of seven weeks between the two polls and fell out of the rankings in January, snapping a streak of 90 consecutive weeks ranked.

Tennessee climbed as high as No. 13 in the two polls on December 1 after a 7-1 start to the season, including a win over Houston in the Players Era Festival in Last Vegas.

The Vols were ranked No. 22 in the Coaches Poll on January 5 before falling out of the poll on January 12.They dropped to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 on January 12 before falling out that poll a week later.

Tennessee returned to the ranking in both polls on January 23.