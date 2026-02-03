Is this Tennessee basketball team turning a corner? History says now is the time

Tennessee basketball found something during its current three-game win streak that the Vols haven’t shown much off this season — fight. The Vols fought back from down 10 points at Alabama, down seven at Georgia fought off multiple Auburn runs at home on Saturday.

“To see our guys weather adversity throughout that whole (Auburn) game was promising,” associate head coach Justin Gainey said on Monday. “We’ve had moments in the past where a little adversity hit and we didn’t respond how we should have. So it shows growth, it shows development and (we’re) really excited about that.”

Tennessee went 2-3 over five games to start January, before bouncing back with three straight wins. The Vols (15-6, 5-3 SEC) will try to make it four when they host Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5) on Tuesday (7 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN2) at Food City Center.

“This is a new group that we’ve got together here,” Gainey said. “And in the past, those groups have been together for a while, and they knew what to do when adversity hit. They knew where to look and what to look for. This group just hadn’t been through those experiences together.”

If this team is turning a corner, and if history is any judge, now is the time to make a run.

With 10 games left on the regular-season schedule, KenPom.com predicts Tennessee to go 8-2, with a loss at Kentucky on Saturday and a loss at Vanderbilt on February 21. After facing Ole Miss and Kentucky this week, the Vols close with road games at Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Missouri and South Carolina and have home games remaining against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Vandy.

An 8-2 finish would put Tennessee at 23-8 overall and 13-5 in the SEC entering the postseason, back in similar a spot that recent Rick Barnes teams have been in after going through similar midseason lulls.

2025: Last season, after a perfect 14-0 start to reach No. 1 in the rankings, Tennessee went 3-4 over a seven-game stretch over three weeks in January. From there, the Vols went 8-2 over the final 10 games of the regular season, went to the SEC Tournament championship game — the Vols beat Texas and Auburn in Nashville before another loss to Florida — and was a No. 2 seed (No. 5 overall seed) in the NCAA Tournament while making a second straight Elite Eight run.

2024: The 2024 team’s biggest lull, aside from losing three straight games in November to Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina, was a 6-3 stretch from January 10 to February 10. The Vols won seven of their final eight to close the regular season, losing at home to Kentucky on Senior Day then to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal round. They would get a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, again as the No. 5 overall seed, and would reach the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history.

2023: Tennessee’s 2023 team skidded in February after an 18-3 start to the season. The Vols went 2-5 over seven games over the first three weeks of February, lost Zakai Zeigler to a torn ACL in the final home game of the season and went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament. Even without Zeigler, Tennessee went to the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, beating No. 13 Louisiana and No. 5 Duke before falling to No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

2022: The 2022 team went 5-4 over five weeks in December and January, but would win 12 of the final 14 regular-season games and enter the NCAA Tournament on a seven-game win streak after winning the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1979. The red-hot run over the final two months didn’t result in NCAA Tournament success. Tennessee beat Longwood as a No. 3 seed in the first round, but was upset by No. 11 Michigan two days later.

2021: The 2021 team started the COVID-altered season with seven straight wins and won 10 of the first 11. From there, Tennessee went 7-6 over the final 13 regular-season games, lost in the SEC Tournament semifinal to Alabama and was upset by No. 12-seed Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the Indianapolis bubble.

2019: The 31-win team in 2019 ended the regular season with a 4-3 record over its final seven games, after winning a program-record 19 straight games. Tennessee would return to the SEC Tournament title game for a second straight year and made it to the first Sweet 16 under Rick Barnes, but lost to No. 3 Purdue in overtime.

2018: The 2018 team had a 5-4 stretch between December 17 and January 17, then went 11-2 over the final 13 games of the regular season. That Tennessee team would fall to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament championship game and lost a stunner to No. 11 Loyola-Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed.