Danny White: Tennessee 'in a really strong place' to get back to College Football Playoff

Athletic director Danny White said this week that the goal for every Tennessee Football season, or for any other sport on campus, is to compete for an SEC championship and make the College Football Playoff, among other things.

“Competing for a conference championship and football getting into the (College Football) Playoff, winning a national championship,” White said during his appearance on The Mike Keith Show, “all those things are goals.”

Obviously, the Vols failed to reach those marks. Or the next one on the list.

Tennessee finished 8-5 after Music City Bowl loss

“If you fall short of those things,” White said, “getting to a bowl game and winning the bowl game. And obviously I don’t know that anyone in our football program would say that we accomplished any of the goals that we set forth at the beginning of the season.

“But at the same time, we all know how thin those margins were.”

Tennessee finished at 8-5 after the 30-28 loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl on December 30.

The Vols went 4-4 in SEC play, losing 44-41 in overtime to then-No. 3 Georgia after missing a late field goal. They lost at Alabama in October and home against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt in November, with the loss to the Sooners taking Tennessee out of any College Football Playoff conversations.

“A couple of those really big games could have easily gone our way,” White said. “And we played a lot of young guys that got a lot of great experience.”

‘I think we’re in a really strong place to get back to postseason competition’

That’s why White was spinning the 2025 season forward during the interview.

“Really excited about the future of our football program under Josh (Heupel’s) continued leadership,” White said. “Really excited about next season, knowing all that we’ve accomplished and are going to accomplish here in the closing days of the transfer portal on top of the best recruiting class, I don’t know, we’ve gotten in 20-plus years, which was on the heels of the best recruiting class previously that had been a couple decades.”

Tennessee’s 2026 recruiting class finished No. 9 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC, with an average class scored of 91.74. The Vols in 2025 signed the No. 11 class overall and No. 8 class in the SEC with an average score of 91.92.

“And those guys will be second-year players,” White said of Tennessee’s freshmen from the 2025 class, “so I think we’re in a really strong place to get back to postseason competition and hopefully make a run in the playoffs.”