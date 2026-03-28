Tennessee freshman Evan Hankins injured in pregame warmups  

NASHVILLE — Tennessee freshman two-way athlete Evan Hankins suffered an apparent leg injury in pregame warmups prior to Saturday’s Tennessee and Vanderbilt contest in Nashville.

The Vols and Commodores will play the second of a three game Southeastern Conference series on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Hankins was taking infield during batting practice and suffered an apparent leg injury while playing first base. Jeff Wood – Tennessee Associate Director of Sports Medicine – was seen evaluating Hankins in the visitor dugout.

More information on the injury will be available once an MRI is performed.

Hankins is a 6-foot-5, 225 pound athlete from Bristol, Va. and attended Miller School of Albemarle. He was considered the No. 156 overall prospect in the 2025 signing class, according to Perfect Game and was considered the No. 2 first baseman.

The rookie has appeared in five games this season with one start in the field at first base, scoring one run with one walk in six at-bats. Hankins has yet to make an appearance on the mound this season.

Tennessee eyes to even the series with Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon with the 2 p.m. ET start. The Vols drop an extra inning affair 3-2 on Friday.