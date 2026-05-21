BetMGM's win totals for Tennessee football's 2026 opponents

A closer look at the win totals for the 2026 season for Tennessee football’s opponents, as set by BetMGM:

Texas 9.5

Texas is the favorite to win the SEC at +300 and tied with Indiana at +750 to win the national championship, behind Ohio State (+600) and Notre Dame (+700) in the title odds.

The Vols have never played Texas in the regular season. The three previous meetings were all in the Cotton Bowl, with the Vols winning 20-14 on New Year’s Day 1951 and the Longhorns winning 16-0 on New Year’s Day 1953 and 36-13 on New Year’s Day 1969.

LSU 8.5

LSU is third in the SEC championship odds at +650, trailing only Texas and Georgia (+320). The Tigers are one of three SEC teams, along with Texas A&M and Alabama, that are +1500 to win the national title.

Tennessee is 21-10-3 all time against LSU, dating back to 1925, but the Tigers have won seven of the last 10 going back to 2000. The Vols won the last meeting 40-13 in October 2022 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Texas A&M 8.5

Texas A&M is +800 to win the SEC, behind Texas, Georgia and LSU. The Aggies are +115 to make the College Football Playoff and -170 to not make the playoff.

Tennessee is 3-2 against A&M, but the Vols have lost two of three against the Aggies since they joined the SEC. Tennessee won the last meeting 20-13 in October 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols beat A&M in the Gator Bowl in December 1957 and Cotton Bowl on January 1, 2005.

Alabama 8.5

Tennessee-Alabama is the most famous rivalry for the Vols with the ‘Third Saturday in October’ having been played 107 times since 1901. The two teams are 2-2 against each other over the last four years after Alabama had won 15 straight.

Alabama is +850 to win the SEC, behind Texas, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.

Georgia Tech 6.5

Georgia Tech is +3500 to win the ACC, the 10th-longest odds to win the league. Miami is the ACC favorite at -135, ahead of SMU (+700), Louisville (+900), Clemson (+1600), Pitt (+1700), Virginia (+1700), Virginia Tech (+2200), NC State (+2500) and Cal (+2800). The Yellow Jackets are -10000 to not make the College Football Playoff and +2000 to make the playoff.

Tennessee is 25-17-2 against Georgia Tech in what was almost an annual rivalry between 1947 and 1987. The two teams have played only once since then, with the Vols winning 42-41 in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in September 2017.

Auburn 6.5

Tennessee and Auburn have met just twice over the last decade, with Auburn winning at home in November 2020 and the Vols winning at Auburn in October 2018.

Auburn, under first-year Auburn coach and former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, is +4000 to win the SEC, the 11th-longest odds in the league, and +6600 to win the national championship.

South Carolina 6.5

South Carolina is back on Tennessee’ schedule of the first time since 2023. The Vols haven’t played South Carolina since 2022 and lead the all-time series 27-11-2 dating back to 1903.

South Carolina is +5500 to win the SEC, ahead of Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Arkansas. The Gamecocks are +15000 to win the national championship, tied with Arizona State, Iowa, Pitt, Washington and SMU.

Vanderbilt 5.5

The Vanderbilt series is Tennessee’s oldest, with its 119 games dating back to 1892. The Vols lead the in-state series 79-34-5 but lost at home last November, after winning six straight.

Vanderbilt is +8000 to win the SEC and +10000 to win the national title.

Kentucky 4.5

The Kentucky series is Tennessee’s most played, with 120 games dating back to 1893. The Vols lead the series 85-26-9 and are 5-0 against the Wildcats during the Josh Heupel era.

Kentucky is +15000 to win the SEC and +25000 to win the national championship.

Arkansas 4.5

Tennessee is 14-7 all time against Arkansas but has lost five of the last seven against the Hogs. The Vols won 34-31 at home last season and lost 19-14 in Fayetteville in October 2024.

Arkansas is +20000 to win the SEC, tied with Mississippi State for the longest odds in the league, and tied with Kentucky at +25000 to win the national title.