Where Tennessee football's recruiting class is ranked

Four-star tight end Malik Howard on Saturday became the 10th commitment in Tennessee football’s 2027 recruiting class, picking the Vols from an offer list that included Notre Dame, Miami, Vanderbilt and South Carolina, among others.

The 6-foot-3.5, 230-pound Howard, out of Oak Ridge High School, is ranked No. 225 nationally in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s the No. 11 tight end in the country — and Tennessee’s first tight end commitment in the class — and is ranked No. 10 overall in the state of Tennessee.

Howard’s commitment helped the Vols move up three spots to No. 30 overall. They’re now No. 13 in the SEC with a class score of 87.78.

Tennessee’s class was previously ranked No. 33 nationally and No. 14 in the SEC with a class score of 87.25. In 2026 the Vols finished fourth in the SEC with a class score of 91.66.

Howard gives Josh Heupel and his staff six in-state players in its class of 10 commitments.

Kesean Bowman

4-star WR

6-1, 170

Commit Date: March 28, 2026

Bowman is the highest-ranked commitment in Tennessee’s 2027 class, at No. 58 overall in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s the No. 10 wide receiver in the country and the No. 3 player in the state of Tennessee, out of Brentwood Academy in Nashville.

Princeton Uwaifo

4-star OT

6-6, 315

Commit Date: November 2, 2025

Uwaifo, another in-state star, is the No. 137 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s ranked No. 13 at offensive tackle and No. 5 in the state of Tennessee, out of Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

Malik Howard

4-star TE

6-3.5, 230

Commit Date: Saturday

Howard is ranked No. 225 nationally in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s the No. 11 tight end in the country and is ranked No. 10 overall in the state of Tennessee.

Kadin Fife

4-star DL

6-5, 290

Commit Date: November 21, 2025

Fife is the No. 353 overall player in the class, the No. 37 defense lineman nationally and the No. 41 player in the state of Georgia, out of Chattooga High School in Summerville, Ga.

Jaden Butler

3-star S

6-1, 190

Commit Date: March 26, 2026

Butler is another in-state commitment, from Haywood High School in Brownsville, Tenn. He’s the No. 529 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s No. 47 at safety and No. 22 in the state.

JP Peace

3-star LB

6-3, 210

Commit Date: June 16, 2025

Peace was Tennessee’s first commitment in the 2027 class. He’s the son of former Tennessee linebacker Robert Peace and the grandson of Phillip Fulmer. He’s ranked No. 534 nationally, No. 48 at linebacker and No. 23 in the state of Tennessee, out of Knoxville’s West High School.

Derrick Baker

3-star QB

6-0, 235

Commit Date: February 11, 2026

Tennessee added a quarterback to the class when Baker committed in February. The Milton, Ga., native is ranked No. 663 overall, No. 39 at quarterback and No. 78 in Georgia.

Slim Leavell

3-star CB

6-2, 175

Commit Date: May 18, 2026

Leavell is the No. 842 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s ranked No. 87 at cornerback and No. 32 in the state of Tennessee, out of Goodpasture Christian School in Madison.

Carter Jamison

3-star CB

5-11, 175

Commit Date: May 2, 2026

Jamison is ranked No. 111 at cornerback in the 2027 class and No. 128 in the state of Georgia. He’s a product of the same Creekside High School program in Fairburn, Ga., that produced Eric Berry.

Sam McKeown

3-star LS

6-4, 225

Commit Date: May 22, 2026

McKeown is a three-star long snapper out of Jenks High School in Jenks, Oklahoma. He’s the No. 2 long snapper in the class and No. 21 in the state of Oklahoma.