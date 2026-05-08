Dark Mode alternate uniforms will continue after Tennessee's switch to adidas

Tennessee’s Dark Mode alternate uniforms will be making the move from Nike to adidas when the Vols officially switch apparel providers this summer.

Mike Keith confirmed on The Mike Keith Show on Thursday that the Vols will have a Dark Mode game this season, despite such a game not being announced among game designations earlier this week.

“The different designations for home games were announced this week for Tennessee football,” Keith said. “Some people were confused because they didn’t see Dark Mode listed there.

“Dark Mode is never listed among the designations. Adidas will make a Dark Mode jersey. Tennessee will have Dark Mode. But that will not be announced until a few days before the game. And that’s been standard policy.”

Yes there will be usual Dark Mode game. We never announce it with this. Have to know game times first 🤷‍♂️ — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) May 5, 2026

Checker Neyland set for Texas game in SEC opener

Tennessee on Tuesday announced game designations for the 2026 season.

The Salute to Service game will be September 19 against Kennesaw State. The Vols will checker Neyland Stadium for the SEC opener against Texas on September 26 and champions weekend will be October 3 vs. Auburn. Homecoming is set for November 7 vs. Kentucky.

The Vols and Lady Vols will officially switch to adidas on July 2 and new uniforms will be unveiled over a week-long rollout, according to what was reported on The Mike Keith Show on Thursday.

Tennessee football has worn the all-black Dark Mode alternate uniform each season since 2021. Tennessee basketball introduced a similar all-black alternate two years ago and Tennessee baseball won the 2024 national championship wearing its alternate black jersey.

And at least as far as football goes, nothing will be changing.

“If you were worried about that, don’t worry about it,” Keith said. “Dark Mode will return under adidas. And that will be announced several days before the (football) game that is chosen as Dark Mode, so you’ll know in plenty of time.”

Tennessee entering 10-year apparel deal with adidas

It was announced last August that Tennessee was entering a 10-year deal with adidas after spending the previous 10 years with Nike.

Tennessee’s creative team, according to the press release in August, remained “the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” with Adidas “will collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”