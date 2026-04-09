Alvin Kamara makes philanthropic gift to Tennessee, to get naming recognition at Neyland

Alvin Kamara will be honored at the Orange & White Game on Saturday at Neyland Stadium after the former standout Tennessee running back made what was announced on Thursday as “a large philanthropic gift” to Tennessee Athletics.

Tennessee football’s annual spring game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. Eastern Time start, with gates opening to fans at 1 p.m.

Kamara spent two seasons at Tennessee in 2015 and 2016, rushing for 1,294 yards with 16 touchdowns in 24 career games. He caught 74 passes out of the backfield for 683 yards and seven touchdowns.

Specifics of Kamara’s gift to Tennessee were not announced, but Kamara said in a statement that it will involve “naming recognition” in an area inside Neyland Stadium.

What Alvin Kamara said about his gift to Tennessee

“There are certain experiences that shape you throughout your life,” Kamara said in a statement released by Tennessee. “In my heart, it was only right that I pour back into the university that gave me an opportunity when I didn’t quite know what was next.

“The naming recognition space that we are working on, inside Neyland Stadium, will be a representation of perseverance and faith for everyone who enters for years to come.”

Kamara, who started his collegiate career at Alabama before later transferring to Tennessee, was the 67th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, selected in the third round by the New Orleans Saints.

He has spent his entire career in New Orleans, earning five Pro Bowl honors. In 2017 he was named the offensive rookie of the year by the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers Association and rookie of the year by Sporting News.

Kamara in nine seasons in the NFL has rushed for 7,250 yards and 61 touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt over 126 career games. He has caught 606 passes for 4,948 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Danny White: ‘Alvin’s leadership and unwavering support have meant so much to us’

At Tennessee he made his debut by combining for 989 total yards from scrimmage — 698 yards rushing, 392 receiving — with 10 touchdowns in 13 games during the 2015 season.

In 2016 he had 988 total yards and 13 touchdowns, rushing for 596 with 392 receiving yards.

Kamara averaged 6.2 yards per carry at Tennessee and 9.2 yards per reception.

“Alvin has made an extraordinary difference in our program, and we are profoundly grateful for this generous philanthropic gift,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement.

“Alvin’s leadership and unwavering support have meant so much to us, and we cannot thank him enough for all he continues to do for Tennessee!”