Byron Young, Dylan Sampson return to Tennessee for graduation after finishing degrees

Tennessee football’s graduating class featured a pair of former Vols on Saturday, with former defensive end Byron Young and running back Dylan Sampson taking part in the ceremony after returning to school to finish their degrees.

Both took part in commencement ceremonies at Food City Center for the College of Communication and Information.

Both Young and Sampson were part of the Renewing Academic Commitment program through Tennessee Tailored, in which former players have the opportunities to finish degrees by taking classes online.

“Graduating from college and being the first in my family to do that, coming from where I came from, means a lot,” Young said, according to UTSports.com. “Getting to the NFL was my dream, and a lot of players don’t come back and finish, but I am one of those guys where it was important to me. It was mandatory.”

“It just fulfills everything full circle, getting my degree,” Sampson added. “A lot of people don’t get that opportunity, and it was only right that I finish. It was hard work, but it was worth it. This school made it easy to finish.”

Other Tennessee players that took part in the commencement ceremonies over the weekend, according to the Vols, were Hunter Barnes, Deon Hardin, Wendell Moe Jr., Carson Whitehead, Montrell Bandy, Joshua Helsdon, Gus Hill, Seamus Meagher, Nathan Robinson, Jackson Ross and Jourdan Thomas.

Sampson during three seasons with Tennessee football rushed for 2,492 yards with 36 total touchdowns. He had a career year as a junior in 2024, running for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns in 13 games, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 114.7 yards per game.

He was the 126th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, selected in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns. He ran 75 times for 175 yards and caught 33 passes for 271 yards with two receiving touchdowns while starting twice in 15 games as a rookie last season.

Josh Heupel: ‘BY and Samp epitomize what it means to be VFLs’

Young played two seasons with the Vols after transferring from junior college. He had 83 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 24 games at Tennessee before being picked 77th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Over his first three seasons in the NFL, Young has 27.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 62 quarterback hits in 51 games. He had a career year last season with 82 total tackles, 12.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 29 QB hits.

“BY and Samp epitomize what it means to be VFLs, and their commitment to finishing their degrees speaks volumes of who they have always been inside our program,” Josh Heupel told Tennessee’s Bill Martin.

“They have been tremendous ambassadors for Tennessee, and I can’t wait to see what they do on the field in the NFL next season. I am proud of all our football graduates this weekend, and I know this is special time for them and their families.”