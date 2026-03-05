Why Mel Kiper Jr. expects 'a lot more' first-round buzz for Chris Brazzell II in NFL Draft

Chris Brazzell II was one of Mel Kiper Jr.’s standout prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine after the former Tennessee football wide receiver ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

Kiper before the combine predicted Brazzell would “run something in the ballpark of 4.47 in the 40-yard dash” and with that time it would “push (Brazzell) into the first-round conversation” for the NFL Draft in April.

“Well,” Kiper wrote on Monday, “he ran a 4.37. At his 6-foot-4 size, that’s really something.”

“I’ve been a fan of Brazzell throughout the process,” Kiper continued, “and I had him in my first Round 1 mock draft in January.”

Kiper in January had Brazzell as the No. 26 overall pick in the first round, selected by the Buffalo Bills.

“Scouts will start to take notice,” Kiper wrote on Monday, “it’s hard to find receivers with that body type who can run and move as he does. He popped in 2025 — his second season at Tennessee after transferring from Tulane — with 1,017 yards and nine scores.

“Brazzell averaged 16.4 yards per catch and had just two drops last season. He’s strong and makes plays in 50-50 situations. I expect a lot more late-Round 1 buzz for him now.”

Kiper has Brazzell ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the NFL Draft.

Kiper’s latest mock draft last week had four receivers going in the first round: Ohio State’s Carnell Tate (No. 6, Cleveland Browns), USC’s Makai Lemon (No. 8, New Orleans Saints), Arizona State’s Jordan Tyson (No. 14, Baltimore Ravens) and Washington’s Denzel Boston (No. 26, Buffalo Bills).

Pro Football Focus last week had Brazzell as a third-round pick, projecting him at No. 95 overall to the New England Patriots. PFF has Jermod McCoy as a first-round pick and Colton Hood as a second-round pick.

Multiple NFL mock drafts have projected both McCoy and Hood as possible first-round picks.

Chris Brazzell II in 2025: 62 catches, 1,017 yards, 9 TDs

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

This season Brazzell had four games with 100 0r more receiving yards: 177 vs. Georgia, 138 at Kentucky, 125 vs. East Tennessee State and 105 at Mississippi State. He had three touchdowns against Georgia, two against ETSU and one each against Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and UAB.

“He’s quicker than you’d expect out of his breaks at that size,” Kiper wrote of Brazzell, “but showing good straight-line speed will round out his scouting report. He’s the type of player who might rise over the next few weeks as teams get a closer look at his tape.”