Recapping Tennessee Football's offseason coaching staff changes

Looking back at the Tennessee Football coaching staff changes made by head coach Josh Heupel as the Vols turn toward the 2026 season:

Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator: Tennessee named Jim Knowles its new defensive coordinator on December 11, three days after Josh Heupel fired Tim Banks. Knowles spent last season at Penn State, after three years at Ohio State, where he was part of the Buckeyes’ 2025 national championship team. He previously worked as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State and Duke and started his coaching career as defensive line coach at Cornell, after playing defensive end for the Big Red.

Anthony Poindexter, Co-defensive Coordinator, Secondary: The Vols announced the hire of Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach on January 2. He coached at Penn State with Knowles last season, the last of three years with the Nittany Lions. He also coached at Virginia, UConn and Purdue and was an All-American safety at Virginia during his playing days.

Knowles on Poindexter: “Dex is an expert on defensive back play and builds amazing relationships with his players.”

Andrew ‘AJ’ Jackson, LEOs: Jackson is one of two coaches that followed Knowles from Penn State and one of three that previously worked for him. He has 13 years experience as a defensive line coach with stops at Penn State, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Fordham. He coached defensive tackles at James Madison in 2019 and was an analyst at Mississippi State in 2018.

Knowles on Jackson: “AJ is a tremendous pass rush technician and does a great job teaching the game.”

Michael Hunter Jr., Cornerbacks: Hunter spent the last two seasons at Ohio State and was previously the pass-game coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Tulsa. He was a defensive assistant at Oklahoma State in 2021 and 2022. He worked under Knowles at both Ohio State and Oklahoma Sate.

Knowles on Hunter: “Michael invests deeply in his players and works tirelessly on their behalf.”

Derek Owings, Strength Coach: Owings spent the last six seasons working under head coach Curt Cignetti, first at James Madison and then Indiana. Owings worked with Josh Heupel at Central Florida in 2018.

Heupel on Owings: “He has a proven track record of utilizing modern training methods to maximize speed and strength, while specializing in injury prevention. He also understands what it takes to build an elite nutrition program to ensure our players are set up for on-field success and durability.”

Strength Staff: Owings’ strength staff has not yet been announced by Tennessee, but two Indiana staffers were on the flight to Knoxville Tuesday morning in Josh Huff and Carl Miller. Huff was Owings’ sports science coordinator at Indiana and Miller was assistant athletic performance coach.