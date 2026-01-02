Tennessee Football announces three new hires on defensive coaching staff

Tennessee Football on Friday night announced the hiring of Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, Andrew Jackson as LEOs coach and Michael Hunter Jr. as cornerbacks coach.

The three additions were made by Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles.

“We are excited about the experienced defensive staff we have assembled as we start the New Year,” Heupel said in a press release. “This group has a long, distinguished track record of outstanding recruiting, player development and coaching technique in either the Big Ten or SEC.

“They are already in our facility and working hard with Coach Knowles to help restore the standard of defense we expect to play at Tennessee. We would like to formally welcome Anthony, Andrew and Michael to Rocky Top.”

Poindexter spent the last five seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State, working under Knowles last season. He had four Penn State safeties selected in the NFL Draft, including three in the first three rounds.

“Dex is an expert on defensive back play,” Knowles said, “and builds amazing relationships with his players.”

Poindexter just finished his 23rd year in coaching after previous stops at Virginia (2003-13), UConn (2014-16) and Purdue (2017-20). He 12 seasons of experience as either a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.

“It’s a tremendous honor to rejoin Coach Knowles at a place that has as rich of a tradition as Tennessee,” Poindexter said. “I want to thank Coach Heupel for this opportunity. Tennessee has a storied tradition of elite defensive backs starting with Eric Berry.

“I look forward to building relationships with our current players and future Vols as we build a championship culture in our secondary.”

‘My family and I fired up to be on Rocky Top and back in the SEC’

Jackson has been a defensive line coach for 13 years. He was with Knowles at Penn State this season after previous stints at West Virginia (2021-24), Old Dominion (2020) and Fordham (2017). He coached defensive tackles coach at James Madison in 2019 and was a defensive analyst at Mississippi State in 2018. He was a graduate assistant with the defensive line for two years at Penn State.

“My family and I fired up to be on Rocky Top and back in the SEC,” Jackson said. “I want to thank Coach Knowles and Coach Heupel. I have great respect for what has been accomplished here, and we want to continue to help elevate this program. I can’t wait to get to work with our guys, as well as get out on the road and build relationships with coaches and recruits.”

“AJ is a tremendous pass-rush technician,” Knowles added, “and does a great job teaching the game.”

Hunter spent the last two seasons coaching cornerbacks at Ohio State and previously worked as the defensive pass-game coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Tulsa in 2023. He was a defensive assistant at Oklahoma State from 2021-22, working with the secondary.

“Michael invests deeply in his players,” Knowles said, “and works tirelessly on their behalf.”

Hunter worked with Knowles first at Oklahoma State then again at Ohio State.

“I couldn’t be more excited about being here at Tennessee,” Hunter said. “Thanks to Coach Heupel and Coach Knowles for giving me this opportunity. I take great pride in building relationships with our players and helping them become the best they can be on and off the field.”