What Josh Heupel said about hiring Indiana strength coach Derek Owings

Tennessee Football coach Josh Heupel hired his new strength coach with both physical and mental toughness in mind. That’s why the Vols went out and got former Indiana strength coach Derek Owings.

The Vols announced the hiring of Owings as Tennessee’s new director of football sports performance on Tuesday afternoon, not long after the Hoosiers won the College Football Playoff National Championship, finishing a perfect 16-0 season with a 27-21 over Miami Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Physical and mental toughness is paramount in everything we do year-round as a program,” Heupel said in a press release. “No one understands this better at a championship level than Derek. He will elevate our strength and conditioning program with a relentless mindset and forge strong relationships with our players.”

The Vols hired Owings away from Indiana by making him the highest-paid strength coach in the history of college football, giving him a three-year contract him worth $1.2 million annually.

“He has a proven track record of utilizing modern training methods to maximize speed and strength,” Heupel said, “while specializing in injury prevention. He also understands what it takes to build an elite nutrition program to ensure our players are set up for on-field success and durability.”

Owings left Miami for Knoxville on Tuesday and met with his new players at the Anderson Training Center. He is bringing two Indiana assistants with him in Josh Huff and Carl Miller. Huff was Owings’ sports science coordinator at Indiana and Miller was assistant athletic performance coach.

“Tennessee is one of the most iconic brands in college football,” Owings said. “I’m thankful to Coach Heupel for believing in me, and I can’t wait to serve this program, this staff and most importantly, these players on Rocky Top.”

Derek Owings spent the last six seasons working for Curt Cignetti

Owings spent the last two seasons at Indiana and the last six working under head coach Curt Cignetti.

He followed Cignetti to Indiana from James Madison (2020-23) after stops at Texas Tech (2019-20), Central Florida (2018) and Utah State University (2016-18).

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was in his first season as UCF head coach in 2018 when Owings was the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the football program.

He was associate director of strength and conditioning at Texas Tech and director of strength and conditioning at James Madison.

Owings played wide receiver at Eastern Michigan and tight end at Mercer before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Utah State.

The Vols did not renew the contract of former strength coach Kurt Schmidt, who made $475,000.

Schmidt had been Tennessee’s strength coach for the last five seasons under Heupel, following the head coach from UCF in 2021. Schmidt initially worked alongside Heupel at Missouri in 2017.