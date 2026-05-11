ESPN names DeSean Bishop as Tennessee football's top 'award candidate'

Tennessee football’s best chance for an award winner during the 2026 season, according to ESPN, is running back DeSean Bishop winning the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the best running back in the sport.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Bishop, entering his redshirt junior season, was Tennessee’s leading rusher last season and over the last two years has rushed for 1,531 yards and 19 touchdowns in 23 games, while also catching 16 passes for 145 yards.

“Bishop had a great sophomore campaign, with 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns on 182 carries, building off a solid (redshirt) freshman season,” ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr., wrote. “With four returning starters on the offensive line and a new quarterback in the mix, Tennessee could lean on him in ways that could catapult him to another level in 2026.

“The Vols have done well at the position in recent years, not just with Bishop, but also guys such Dylan Sampson (who led the SEC in rushing in 2024) and Jaylen Wright.”

ESPN: Javin Gordon is Tennessee’s under-the-radar prospect

ESPN also named transfer running back Javin Gordon as the biggest under-the-radar prospect for the Vols this season.

“The Vols had a need at running back,” Lyles wrote, “and filled it with the Tulane transfer.”

Gordon as a freshman at Tulane last season ran 128 times for 516 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 36.9 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry. He caught 13 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon “(impressed) the veterans on the Green Wave with his work ethic,” ESPN wrote. “One teammate last season, receiver Bryce Bohanon, said Gordon was already doing things most players take time to get accustomed to in order to have a successful transition from high school to college.

“As he takes a step up joining the SEC, that work ethic will be crucial in having success.”

Vols will start fall camp with QB battle

Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and freshman Faizon Brandon will continue to battle for Tennessee’s starting quarterback spot through the summer and into fall camp.

The run game should be powered by a group of offensive linemen that returns Sam Pendleton, David Sanders, Wendell Moe, Jeremias Heard, Jesse Perry and Shamurad Umarov, among others.

Tennessee also returns Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews at wide receiver after the two combined for 1,650 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Tennessee plays four of first five games at home

The Vols open the season at home against Furman on September 5, play Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on September 12 and is back home against Kennesaw State on September 19.

The SEC schedule starts with three of four games at home, against Texas (September 26), Auburn (October 3) and Alabama (October 10). Tennessee play on the road at Arkansas (October 10), South Carolina (October 24), Texas A&M (November 14) and Vanderbilt (November 28). Tennessee’s other SEC home games are Kentucky (November 7) and LSU (November 21).

The 2026 season will be Tennessee’s first schedule without both Georgia and Florida since 1992.