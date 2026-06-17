Where Tennessee stands in ESPN's college football future power rankings

ESPN ranked Tennessee at No. 18 overall in its future power rankings for all 68 power-conference teams, down nine spots from where the Vols were on the same list a year ago.

Teams were evaluated by ESPN based on quarterback situations, offensive line and defensive line outlook, roster management, star power and coaching staffs.

Joey Aguilar’s bid for another year of eligibility through the courts system was denied, leaving Tennessee to have a quarterback battle between redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and five-star freshman Faizon Brandon.

“The Vols’ inability to land an experienced transfer quarterback,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote, “could jeopardize their 2026 season if MacIntyre or Brandon don’t blossom.”

The Vols have a veteran offensive line returning and some new faces on the defensive line, including defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam who followed new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State.

ESPN mentioned running back DeSean Bishop and linebacker Arion Carter, two key returners, as Tennessee’s star power entering the 2026 season, as well as two sophomores in corner Ty Redmond and wide receiver Mike Matthews.

“Bishop and Carter both earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2025 and should be in the mix again, especially if Bishop builds on his 2025 season in which he had 16 rushing touchdowns,” Rittenberg wrote. “Redmond was a third-team selection and led the SEC in passes defended (15) as a true freshman.

“Transfers such as (Chaz) Coleman, (Kayin) Lee and Gilliam are worth watching, and Matthews is a former top-25 national recruit who averaged 15.3 yards per catch last fall.”

Knowles, who also previously worked as defensive coordinator at Ohio State and Oklahoma State, replaced Tim Banks, who was fired in December.

“Knowles is the big addition,” ESPN wrote, “as he will lead a defense aiming to recapture its 2024 form. He brought along co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter and defensive line coach Andrew Jackson from Penn State. Tennessee also hired ACC veteran Derek Jones to coach cornerbacks, while keeping the offensive staff in place.”

Top teams and SEC teams in ESPN’s future power rankings

Notre Dame is ESPN’s No. 1 team in the ranking, ahead of No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Georgia. As for other SEC teams, LSU is No. 8, followed by No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 10 Alabama.

Ole Miss is No. 12, Oklahoma is No. 13, followed by Tennessee at No. 18. Florida is No. 20, then it’s Missouri at No. 29 and Vanderbilt at No. 33. Auburn is No. 42, South Carolina is No. 46 and Kentucky is No. 47.

Mississippi State is No. 52 and Arkansas is No. 61.