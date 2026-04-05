Colton Hood, Chris Brazzell II projected as second-round picks in ESPN NFL mock draft

ESPN NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates combined for a three-round mock draft, predicting the top-100 picks in the NFL. It came with two surgeries for Tennessee football — one good and one bad.

The mock draft had Tennessee corner Colton Hood dropping to the No. 42 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in the second round, but also had wide receiver Chris Brazzell II jumping up to the No. 53 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, also in the second round.

Jermod McCoy was projected at the No. 14 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Marlon Humphrey is on the decline,” Miller wrote, “and Nate Wiggins is still a little unproven. McCoy, meanwhile, would have been CB1 in this class had he not lost a season to a torn ACL.”

McCoy ran 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s pro day on Tuesday. He also had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

‘Hood’s length and coverage IQ would solve the (Saints) hole at cornerback’

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

At No. 42 to the Saints, Hood would be one Tennessee player replacing another.

“Hood’s length and coverage IQ would solve the hole at cornerback caused by Alontae Taylor’s departure in free agency,” Miller wrote.

Taylor signed with the Tennessee Titans in March.

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

“Brazzell is 6-foot-4 with 4.37 speed and really good hands,” Kiper wrote. “DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Brazzell could be a dangerous pass-catching trio.”

Five Vols projected in ESPN’s seven-round NFL mock draft

Miller posted a seven-round mock draft last week that had five Tennessee players getting picked: McCoy (No. 12, Dallas Cowboys), Hood (No. 30, Miami Dolphins), Brazzell (No. 99, Pittsburgh Steelers), Joshua Josephs (No. 141, Houston Texans) and Bryson Eason (No. 201, Green Bay Packers).

Josephs in 48 games over the last four seasons at Tennessee finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

Eason spent six seasons at Tennessee after initially joining the Vols in 2020. He finished his career with 105 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 61 games. He added five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. Eason had 16.5 tackles for loss over his last three seasons with the Vols.