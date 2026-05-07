Where ESPN ranks Tennessee football's offseason moves in the SEC

Tennessee football had the eighth-best offseason in the SEC, according to rankings across college football from ESPN. The Vols were lauded for their moves on the defensive coaching staff, but the quarterback competition between two inexperienced players left questions.

Texas was ranked as having the best offseason in the conference, ahead of LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama. Behind the Vols, respectively, are Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, South Carolina, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

ESPN listed edge rusher Chaz Coleman (Penn State), cornerback Kayin Lee (Auburn) and defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (Penn State) were listed as the “key additions,” all from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The key departures were cornerback Colton Hood, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and cornerback Jermod McCoy. The top incoming recruits, according to ESPN, are wide receiver Tristen Keys, freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon and defensive end Breeze Carter.

Vols overhauled defensive staff, strength staff in offseason

Hiring Knowles after his stops at Ohio State and Penn State over the previous two years, along with returning on production on offense, were the highlights for what went right for Tennessee.

“Knowles took on a big job in taking over the SEC’s 14th-ranked scoring defense,” ESPN wrote. “The veteran coordinator brought two assistants and four transfers with him from Penn State, including Coleman and linebacker Amare Campbell.

“The pair will make up the core of a new-look Vols front seven alongside returning linebackers Jeremiah Telander, Arion Carter and Edwin Spillman. Cornerback Ty Redmond and safety Edrees Farooq are the familiar faces in an overhauled secondary that added eight defensive backs, highlighted by Lee and Michigan safety transfer TJ Metcalf.”

The Vols also overhauled their strength staff, hiring strength coach Derek Owings away from Indiana after the Hoosiers won the national championship.

Whether it’s redshirt freshman George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon as the starting quarterback, he’ll have weapons at his disposal.

“The winner of the program’s quarterback battle,” ESPN wrote, “will benefit from the presence of 1,000-yard rusher DeSean Bishop, two of Tennessee’s top pass catchers from a year ago in Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews, and four returning starters on the offensive line.”

Knowles replaces Tim Banks as defensive coordinator and brought co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter with him from Penn State while also hiring cornerbacks coach Derek Jones from Virginia Tech.

“Knowles has coordinated four top-15 defenses in the past six seasons,” ESPN noted.

Tennessee didn’t make offseason move at quarterback

Tennessee targeted multiple quarterbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal but ultimately did not bring in a new QB. Joey Aguilar also tried and failed in the court system to win another year of eligibility.

“That leaves redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon, a prized signee in the 2026 class,” ESPN wrote, “as the most likely options to steward Tennessee through the nation’s 15th-toughest schedule, per Bill Connelly’s initial SP+ rankings.

“The Vols had just one starter depart through the transfer portal, but offensive tackle Lance Heard’s move to Kentucky is a big loss. Receiving yards leader Brazzell and defensive standouts such as Dominic Bailey and Hood lead a group of 11 starters lost to eligibility and/or the NFL Draft.”