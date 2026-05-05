ESPN identifies Tennessee football's 'under-the-radar' player for the 2026 season

Transfer running back Javin Gordon is the Tennessee player college football fans will learn about next season, according to ESPN, which named the biggest under-the-radar name for each team in its way-too-early top 25.

The Vols had a need at running back,” ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr., wrote, “and filled it with the Tulane transfer.”

Gordon as a freshman at Tulane last season ran 128 times for 516 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 36.9 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry. He caught 13 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

He “(impressed) the veterans on the Green Wave with his work ethic,” ESPN wrote. “One teammate last season, receiver Bryce Bohanon, said Gordon was already doing things most players take time to get accustomed to in order to have a successful transition from high school to college.

“As he takes a step up joining the SEC, that work ethic will be crucial in having success.”

DeSean Bishop returns after leading Vols in rushing last season

DeSean Bishop, Tennessee’s leading rusher last season, returns as a redshirt junior. Duane Morris and Justin Baker are also bak for their sophomore seasons.

Bishop had 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore while also catching 15 passes for 135 yards. Star Thomas ran 104 times for 596 yards and 11 touchdowns and Peyton Lewis had 70 carries for 290 yards.

Morris ran 35 times for 133 yards in seven games and Baker had 14 carries for 43 yards in 13 games.

Thomas was a senior last season and Lewis transferred to Virginia.

Tennessee will have to find a starting quarterback during fall camp as redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and freshman Faizon Brandon continue to battle at the position.

But the run game should be powered by a group of offensive linemen that returns Sam Pendleton, David Sanders, Wendell Moe, Jeremias Heard, Jesse Perry and Shamurad Umarov, among others.

Tennessee returns Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews at wide receiver after the two combined for 1,650 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Tennessee plays four of first five games at home

The Vols open the season at home against Furman on September 5, play Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on September 12 and is back home against Kennesaw State on September 19.

The SEC schedule starts with three of four games at home, against Texas (September 26), Auburn (October 3) and Alabama (October 10). Tennessee play on the road at Arkansas (October 10), South Carolina (October 24), Texas A&M (November 14) and Vanderbilt (November 28). Tennessee’s other SEC home games are Kentucky (November 7) and LSU (November 21).

The 2026 season will be Tennessee’s first schedule without both Georgia and Florida since 1992.