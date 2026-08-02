'The pressure is on': ESPN identifies the X factor for Tennessee football this season

The X factor for Tennessee football this season isn’t whoever wins the quarterback competition between redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and freshman Faizon Brandon, according to ESPN.

Instead, it’s new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The former Ohio State and Penn State defensive coordinator was hired by Tennessee coach Josh Heupel in December, after firing former defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

“Two years ago,” ESPN’s David Hale wrote last week. “Knowles was coming off a national championship at Ohio State and was widely considered one of the most brilliant defensive minds in the game.”

Jim Knowles coached elite Ohio State defense for three seasons

In three seasons at Ohio State (2022-24), Knowles coached a Buckeye defense allowed just 14.9 points per game and 278.7 yards per game, first nationally in both categories during his three-year run in Columbus.

“Then he left amid much fanfare to Penn State and the wheels came off,” Hale continued. “The Nittany Lions’ D was still solid, but after a rough start to the year, James Franklin was fired as head coach and the whole season felt like a loss.

“Now, Knowles is looking to rekindle some of that old fire at Tennessee, where the Vols allowed 2.7 points per drive in SEC play last season — worst in the league outside of woeful Arkansas.”

Tennessee’s defensive numbers plummeted last season

Tennessee leaned on its defense to make the College Football Playoff in 2024, but Vols fell off on that side of the ball last season.

They went from No. 7 in 2024 to No. 91 nationally last season in scoring defense, giving up 28.8 points per game after giving up just 16.1 two years ago.

The Vols went from No. 10 in rush defense to No. 73. They went from No. 29 in pass defense to No. 113. They went from No. 6 in total defense, giving up 293.2 yards per game in 2024, to No. 92 in total defense last season, giving up 397.2 yards per game.

“A turnaround feels likely,” Hale wrote for ESPN, “but how much of Knowles’ complex system can he make work in Year 1? Coming off the missteps at Penn State, the pressure is on — for both Knowles and Tennessee.”

What should help ease the transition for Knowles to Tennessee is getting three former Penn State players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam, linebacker Amare Campbell and safety Dejuan Lane.

Knowles also brought co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter from Penn State to Tennessee as well as LEOs coach Andrew Jackson. The Vols also hired cornerbacks coach Derek Jones away from Virginia Tech as the defensive overhaul continued.

‘His defenses are always physical, well prepared and can adapt quickly’

Knowles has been a defensive coordinator in 18 of his 38 seasons in coaching. He has coached four top-15 defenses nationally over the last six years, including three defenses that finished in the top four.

“Hiring Jim Knowles was our top priority from the start of this process,” Heupel said when he made the hire in December. “Jim has a proven track record of developing elite defenses that play with an edge, and we got to see that first-hand during the 2024 College Football Playoff.

“His defenses are always physical, well prepared and can adapt quickly in-game against today’s complex offenses. He’s a competitor, a winner and someone who will get the most out of our players in practice and on game day.”