Tennessee football's General Neyland statue moves to new home outside Neyland Stadium

The statue of legendary Tennessee football coach General Robert Neyland has returned to the outside of Neyland Stadium. A picture on social media on Wednesday showed the statue of Neyland kneeling on one knee outside of Gate 9, where the Vols are putting the finishing touches on the new “Championship Corner.”

The statue, which was previously on the stadium’s west side, was moved after Tennessee added the Founders Suites, with its lobby area taking the space previously occupied by Neyland. It was temporarily moved to the north end of the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center to make room for the new suites.

Last October Tennessee announced that the Vols would be honoring three former coaches in Neyland Doug Dickey and Phillip Fulmer in the new “Championship Corner” on the southwest end of the stadium, which was named in Neyland’s honor in 1962.

“The new Championship Corner stands as a powerful tribute to three of the most influential figures in our storied gridiron history,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a press release at the time.

The Neyland statue was dedicated in 2010 and previously stood in front of the stadium, across from Peyton Manning Pass and Phillip Fulmer Way.

“The Gen. Robert Neyland statue will relocate to Championship Corner,” the Vols announced, “and serve as a centerpiece to the welcoming plaza.”

“With the recent renovations to Neyland Stadium,” White added, “we have created a prominent space that celebrates our championship legacy.”

Tennessee honored Doug Dickey, Phillip Fulmer last season

Neyland coached the Vols from 1926 to 1952, with two interruptions for military service in 1935 and again from 1941 to 1945. He led Tennessee to four national championships — 1938, 1940, 1950 and 1951 — and five SEC championships while going 173-31-12.

Dickey led the Vols from 1964 to 1969, going 46-15-4 with a national championship and two SEC championships. He was the 1965 and 1967 SEC Coach of the Year and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

Dickey’s 1967 team won nine straight games, finished 6-0 in the SEC and was ranked No. 1 by Litkenhous. He returned to Tennessee as athletic director in 1985, a position he held until 2003.

Tennessee honored Dickey when the Vols hosted Arkansas at Neyland Stadium last season.

‘This impressive area will be accessible to Vol Nation throughout the year’

Fulmer was recognized before the Oklahoma in November. He led Tennessee to its most recent national championship, going a perfect 13-0 to win the first BCS national title in 1998.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and finished with a record of 152-52 at Tennessee, including back-to-back SEC championships in 1997 and 1998.

The Winchester, Tenn., native, played offensive guard at Tennessee from 1968 to 1971 and was Tennessee’s athletic director from 2017 to 2021.

“This impressive area will be accessible to Vol Nation throughout the year,” White said of the new Championship Corner, “showcasing our commitment to honoring those who have shaped our legacy in a truly fitting manner.”