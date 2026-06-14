Tennessee's 1946 opener vs. Georgia Tech, a return to normalcy

The colors stood out in the east stands at Shields-Watkins Field.

For the first time in five seasons, a Saturday felt normal at Tennessee’s home field, but there were reminders of the world it was returning from.

Littered in the crowd of 30,000 fans who packed in to see the Vols host Georgia Tech in their 1946 season opener were soldiers, sailors and marines, all color coded in their uniforms.

They had come from Europe, North Africa and the Pacific, trading distant battlefields for the simplicity of a football game that Tennessee won, 13-9.

“You wouldn’t believe it looking at the massed east stands,” Ed Harris penned for the Knoxville Journal. “Solid white, with a sprinkling of blue, orange, green, red and yellow. Occasionally you would see the khaki of the Army or the service green of the Marines.”

Some were on the field, too, including Robert R. Neyland.

The Tennessee head coach had returned to the Army months before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and dragged the United States into World War II. Now, he was back on the sideline, again fully devoted to the Vols’ football program after serving in the China-Burma-India theater and earning the rank of brigadier general.

Neyland had roughly eight months to put together a team of now-battle-hardened returning players and some leftovers from Tennessee’s wartime teams.

“Among those standing at attention were thousands of former GI’s, who were seeing (their) first collegiate football game in years,” Harris wrote. “The lineups of both squads included former heroes of Normandy, Bastone, Saipan, Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.”

Walter Slater was among them.

The last time Slater appeared in a game for the Vols was during the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day 1942. Tennessee beat Tulsa, 14-7 in New Orleans, then much of its roster headed off to war. The ‘42 season was cancelled because of it.

While the Vols were resuming football in 1943, Slater was somewhere above Europe in a B-24, participating in bombing missions that played a part in pummelling Germany into surrender.

He was one of eight pre-war players to return to the team and was the unquestioned leader heading into the 1946 season.

“Win, lose or draw, Bob Neyland will send the heaviest lineup he has ever turned out against Georgians tomorrow afternoon,” the Knoxville Journal’s Tom Anderson wrote. “Although he has adhered to his policy of never announcing his starters in advance, it is generally assumed that ‘Slater’s team’ will be out there when the opening whistle toots.”

The triumphant return of football and its heroes might have dominated the headlines, but there was another storyline: Bobby Dodd’s own return to Tennessee.

Dodd, who Neyland once called his “star pupil” when he played quarterback and tailback for the Vols from 1928-30, was in his second season as the head coach at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were added to the schedule as part of a series by interim coach John Barnhill, pitting two future college football hall of fame coaches against each other for the next four years.

“Neyland was proud of Dodd as his most celebrated pupil,” Tim Cohane wrote for Look magazine. “But the general was not one to dilute his pride in the pupil with any willingness to lose him. Dodd was not only a formidable foe, he had also become in Neyland’s mind a bit of a technical renegade.”

Dodd had switched up on his old coach, ditching the single wing he ran as a player at Tennessee and installing the new and, in Neyland’s eyes, radical T formation at Georgia Tech.

For much of that first sacred Saturday back on the very turf he once starred on, Dodd seemingly had the edge. The Yellow Jackets had out-played the Vols much of the afternoon, going in front when Walter Kilzer hauled in a Jimmy Petit pass on the run around the goal line and scored to lead, 7-6.

Georgia Tech was closing in on the haymaker when Jack Bills threw a pass out into the flat. George Balitsaris was there.

Balistaris arrived at Tennessee as a freshman in 1942 before leaving school to enlist in the Marines. In his first-ever varsity game, he was racing to the south end of Shields-Watkins Field after snagging Bill’s pass.

Balistaris covered 55 yards and scored to put the Vols back in the lead at 13-7.

Watching the play unfold from the stands was Mike Balitsaris, former end under Neyland and then-Kentucky ends coach there to scout Tennessee.

As Neyland was talking to reporters in his office after the game, Mike Balitsaris walked in. His former coach asked him what he thought of his brother’s heroics.

“He didn’t run hard enough to suit me,” Mike Balitsaris quipped.

“Well, he really took that pass and set sail,” Neyland responded.

Tennessee had the lead, but Georgia Tech still had a chance.

The Vols were backed up to their own goal line with the clock ticking. Three-straight penalties put them there. At worst, a punt could be blocked and recovered in the end zone. At best, the Yellow Jackets were likely going to be within striking distance on their final play.

One of Neyland’s teams was in a similar spot 17 years earlier against Alabama. With Tennessee clinging to a 6-0 lead late in the first half from the shadow of its own goal, Dodd backed up and ran around the end zone before heaving a pass to run out the clock.

Slater took a page from Dodd’s book. He took the snap and turned around, running through the back of the end zone for a safety. Tennessee’s lead was trimmed to 13-9, but Georgia Tech only had time for three plays from its own side of the field—the last one harmlessly reaching the Vols’ 35 with no time left.

Dodd got the best of Neyland in Atlanta a year later as Tennessee suffered through two-straight .500 seasons. Neyland contemplated retirement as calls to ditch the single wing grew. But a 1949 freshman class that featured Hank Lauricella, Andy Kozar, Jim Haslam, Bert Rechichar, Jimmy Haahn and Harold Payne changed the program’s trajectory in 1950.

“I was supposed to be his star pupil,” Dodd wrote in his 1987 autobiography, Dodd’s Luck. “And I was coaching against him. I knew what he was gonna do. With Neyland, there was nothing fancy—just sound, fundamental football.”