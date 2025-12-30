How To Watch: Tennessee Football vs. Illinois in the Music City Bowl

Tennessee Football will end its 2025 season against Illinois in the Music City Bowl on Tuesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will air on ESPN.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Illinois

When: Tuesday, December 30, 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Nissan Stadium

TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: WNML 99.1 FM in Knoxville (Mike Keith, Ramon Foster, Jayson Swain, Brent Hubbs). The Vol Network radio broadcast can be heard on local affiliates across the state of Tennessee.

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Ch. 134, SXM App Ch. 134

Tennessee Opt Outs

Jermod McCoy: Did not play this season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January. He was a star last season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions.

Chris Brazzell II: He a breakout senior season in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane.

Arion Carter: Carter over the last seasons had 96 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 31 career games. He had a team-high 76 tackles this season, with 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while appearing in 10 games.

Colton Hood: The Colorado transfer defensive back had a breakout season at Tennessee, finishing with 50 tackles, eight passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.

Joshua Josephs: In 48 games over the last four seasons, Josephs finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

Illinois Opt Outs

Gabe Jacas: The edge rusher is opting out to enter the 2026 NFL Draft after leading the Big Ten with 11 sacks this season. He finishes his career with 27 sacks, second-most in Illinois program history.

JC Davis: The standout left tackle and first-team All-Big Ten selection opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft after a season in which he started every game and was graded as one of the nation’s top tackles. Redshirt freshman Nathan Knapik — a transfer from Idaho — set to start at left tackle in Davis’ place.

Matthew Bailey: The Illinois safety will miss the bowl game after recently undergoing shoulder surgery and is also weighing an early jump to the NFL, after he led the Illini in tackles this season.

Tennessee’s history in the Music City Bowl

Tennessee and Illinois have never met in football, but the Vols have made three appearances in the Music City Bowl.

Tennessee lost to North Carolina 30-27 in the Music City Bowl in December 2010, beat Nebraska 38-25 in December 2016 and lost to Purdue 48-45 in December 2021 to cap the first season under head coach Josh Heupel.

Illinois went 8-4 during the regular season, losing 63-10 at Illinois, 34-16 at home against Ohio State, 42-25 at Washington and 27-10 at Wisconsin. The Illini beat Western Illinois, Duke, Western Michigan, USC, Purdue, Rutgers, Maryland and Northwestern.