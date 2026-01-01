Tennessee's Jalen McMurray writes message to fans while declaring for 2026 NFL Draft

Jalen McMurray declared for the NFL Draft in a post on social media on Wednesday, addressing his college football career at both Temple and Tennessee and thanking coaches, teammates and fans that were part of his journey:

Thank you college football.

First and foremost, all glory to God. I’m incredibly grateful and humbled by his blessings.

Thank you to all the Tennessee coaches, staff and my brothers for the standard, the work and the bond we built together.

Vol Nation, thank you for the unmatched support at home and on the road. From the moment I arrived, you made Knoxville feel like home. Representing this city and university on and off the field, especially through the community, has meant more than words can say.

I’m thankful to Temple University where my college journey began and I’m endlessly grateful to my family for their love and sacrifices.

And as I move into the next phase of my football journey, I’ll carry everything Knoxville has given me forward. With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

VFL

Jalen McMurray

Jalen McMurray played through injury in Music City Bowl

McMurray ended his Tennessee Football career by playing through injury in the 30-28 loss to Illinois Tuesday night in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

He was emotional during his postgame press conference, addressing the situation and his college career coming to an end.

“I didn’t want my teammates, even though I know they probably wouldn’t think this, I didn’t want them thinking I quit on them,” McMurray said. “It was important to me to leave everything out on the field. Give my everything for my teammates, my coaches and play with them.”

He suffered a lower-body injury in bowl practice in Knoxville and was doubtful to play on Monday, but opted to go through pregame warmups and find a way to play. He was named a captain for the game by the Vols.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to play,” McMurray said. “But this place has given me so much. I wanted to be able to finish it out.”

McMurray, who transferred from Temple after the 2023 season, finished his Tennessee career with 70 tackles in 26 career games with the Vols. He had 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and nine passes defended.

He had 90 tackles in 27 games over three seasons at Temple.

“I’ve been saying to my parents this is the most fun I’ve had playing football in my life,” McMurray said. “It’s really because of the relationships that I’ve built with my teammates and coaches. It’s more than football.

“I’m just grateful for every opportunity that God has given me, blessed me with the ability to go out here and play today and play this season.”