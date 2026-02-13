Joey Aguilar's preliminary injunction hearing set for Friday afternoon

Joey Aguilar gets his day in court on Friday, with the preliminary injunction hearing in his lawsuit against the NCAA set for 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Knox County Chancery Court. The former Tennessee football filed his lawsuit on February 2 and received a 15-day temporary restraining order two days later.

Aguilar’s lawsuit is over another season of eligibility to play for the Vols next season. The hearing is set to be live-streamed online on Friday.

Aguilar has played only three years of Division I college football, spending two seasons at Appalachian State before transferring to Tennessee last April. He played two seasons at Diablo Community College in California, in 2021 and 2022, before beginning his NCAA career.

The lawsuit noted that Tennessee has a roster spot open for Aguilar and he would be able to earn $2 million by playing another season with the Vols.

“If this Court grants Aguilar relief from the NCAA’s JUCO rule in the near term,” the complaint read, “Tennessee has a spot for him on the roster and would welcome him back.

“His compensation for playing college football in 2026 would be approximately $2 million. So by counting his JUCO years against him, the NCAA is depriving Aguilar of millions of dollars.”

A state court judge in Mississippi on Friday ruled in favor of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss for a sixth year of eligibility. Chambliss sued the NCAA for another year of eligibility after injuries derailed his second season at Ferris State, where he played before transferring to Ole Miss.

The NCAA initially denied a request from Chambliss for a sixth year, then denied his appeal.

Josh Heupel: ‘UT needs to know whether he will be eligible … as soon as possible’

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel confirmed the roster spot for Aguilar in a court brief filed last week, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel reported on Wednesday. Heupel was quoted in a court brief filed by Aguilar’s attorney, Cam Norris, and is in favor of the preliminary injunction for Aguilar.

“UT would love to have Aguilar back for the upcoming 2026 season,” Heupel said, according to Knox News. “But UT needs to know whether he will be eligible. It is essential for Joey, his coaches and teammates, and for UT to all know the status of his eligibility as soon as possible.”

Aguilar threw for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns in 13 games as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. The Vols are currently set to enter the 2026 season with redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, freshman Faizon Brandon and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub as its options at quarterback.

Aguilar would be immediately viewed as the starting quarterback for Tennessee in 2026 should he be given another season of eligibility. His initial complaint in the suit argued the lack of such guarantees in the NFL.

“The other, less quantifiable, and irreparable harms to Aguilar’s career are substantial as well,” the lawsuit argued. “The NFL is never a guarantee for any college football player. And whether and when a player is drafted is crucial: It can mean the difference between a contract worth tens of millions of dollars, a contract for the league minimum ($840,000), or the end of a player’s ability to earn money from his athletic talents altogether.

“A fourth full season would let Aguilar bolster his resume for the NFL and substantially raise his draft stock.”

Joey Aguilar given voluntary dismissal as plaintiff in Diego Pavia lawsuit

Aguilar was previously one of 26 plaintiffs that were added to the Diego Pavia lawsuit, which last year won the Vanderbilt quarterback another season of eligibility because of his JUCO past. It was reported last week that Aguilar has been granted a voluntary dismissal as a plaintiff in the Pavia lawsuit.

He also hired his own representation for the new lawsuit against the NCAA.

“Left watching the clock run out on his last opportunity to play college football and earn substantial compensation for it, and with new counsel, Aguilar voluntarily dismissed himself from the Pavia lawsuit on January 29, 2026,” the lawsuit stated. “He now seeks to vindicate his rights in this Court. As quickly as possible, he will ask this Court for emergency relief and a hearing on whether the NCAA can use its JUCO rule to ban him from playing college football in 2026.”

The lawsuit argues, like others have before, that junior college football is not part of the NCAA and should not be counted against NCAA eligibility, claiming the NCAA denying eligibility is a violation of antitrust laws.

“After a breakout season as the Volunteers’ quarterback in 2025, the NCAA is blocking Aguilar from playing a fourth year of Division I football, depriving Tennessee of a gifted quarterback and robbing Aguilar of millions in compensation,” the complaint read. “ … As courts across the country have recognized, this arbitrary and anticompetitive behavior against former JUCO athletes by the entity that has a monopoly on college sports is illegal.”