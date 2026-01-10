Former Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard stays in SEC after transfer

Former Tennessee Football offensive tackle Lance Heard is transferring to Kentucky, according to reports on Saturday. Heard makes five former Vols who are transferring to opposing SEC schools during the current NCAA Transfer Portal window.

Heard was Tennessee’s starting left tackle for 23 of the 25 games over the last two seasons and was an All-SEC Third Team pick this season.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder spent his freshman season at LSU before transferring after the 2023 season.

He was a five-star recruit ranked No. 11 overall in the 2023 class. He was the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana.

Where other former Tennessee players are headed

Jordan Ross — LSU: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore defensive lineman over the last two seasons had 26 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 22 games. He had 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this season, along with a pass defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Ross was a four-star prospect in the On3 ratings, ranked No. 41 overall and No. 5 among EDGE ushers.

Rickey Gibson III — Texas A&M: The junior cornerback had 42 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and six passes defended in 26 games over the last three seasons. He had just one tackle in the season-opening win over Syracuse before suffering a season-ending upper body injury. He had 32 tackles and five passes defended during a breakout season in 2024.

Max Gilbert — Arkansas: The sophomore kicker went 14-for-19 on field goals this season and was 64-for-64 on extra points. He was 20 of 26 last season and 54-for-54 on extra points. Gilbert missed a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against Georgia in September and also missed kicks against Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Florida and Illinois.

Max Anderson — Kentucky: The 6-foot-5, 311-pound reserve offensive lineman appeared in all 13 games this season after playing in only two games during a redshirt season in 2024. He was a four-star prospect out of Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas, in the 2024 class, ranked No. 318 overall, No. 26 among interior offensive linemen and No. 53 overall in the state of Texas.

Bennett Warren — Minnesota: The redshirt freshman reserve offensive lineman was a four-star prospect out of Sugar Land, Texas. He as ranked No. 135 nationally, No. 9 at offensive tackle and No. 21 overall in the state of Texas.

Peyton Lewis — Virginia: Played two seasons at Tennessee and was an early recruiting win in the 2024 cycle for the Vols, as they beat out South Carolina for the former four-star prospect at the time. Lewis saw action in 23 games during his time with the Vols. As a freshman, he saw limited action behind Dylan Sampson and Desean Bishop. Lewis carried the ball 64 times for 339 yards and three touchdowns. This season he had 70 carries for 290 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games, splitting reps with Bishop and Star Thomas.