Former Tennessee players Max Gilbert, Bennett Warren sign with new schools

Two former Tennessee Football players have found their next stop on the other side of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Kicker Max Gilbert is transferring to Arkansas and Bennett Warren is headed to Minnesota, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

They’re the first two former Vols to commit or sign with their next school.

Gilbert during his sophomore season went 14-for-19 on field goals and was 64-for-64 on extra points. He was 20 of 26 last season and 54-for-54 on extra points.

Gilbert missed a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against Georgia in September and also missed kicks against Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Florida and Illinois.

Bennett, a redshirt freshman reserve offensive lineman, was a four-star prospect out of Sugar Land, Texas. He was ranked No. 135 nationally, No. 9 at offensive tackle and No. 21 overall in the state of Texas.

Tennessee players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

Warren and Gilbert were two of at least 15 Tennessee players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal so far. The portal opened on Friday and will remain open for two weeks.

Other former Vols who have reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal are quarterback Jake Merklinger, cornerback Rickey Gibson, offensive tackle Lance Heard, linebacker Brendan Anes, wide receiver Amari Jefferson, defensive lineman Caleb Herring, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, defense lineman Emmanuel Okoye, defensive lineman Jayden Loftin, defensive lineman Jamal Wallace, defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom, defensive back Marcus Goree Jr.

Tennessee on Sunday got its first commitment of the offseason out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in Kansas State defensive back Qua Moss.

Qua Moss at Kansas State this season: 41 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

Moss finished his junior season with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions, while also rushing for 26 yards on two attempts on offense at Kansas State.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back spent 2024 at West Georgia where he recorded 56 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks with four pass breakups in 11 games.

Moss began his career at Dodge City Community College where he made one tackle in 2023. Moss should have two years of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee is also hosting LSU offensive tackle Ory Williams on a visit and is scheduled to get visits from Penn State defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard, North Carolina linebacker Khmori House, Penn State edge Chaz Coleman, Delaware offensive tackle Anwar O’neal, Miami (Ohio) LEO Adam Trick and Wake Forest defensive tackle Mateen Ibirogba.