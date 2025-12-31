How It Happened: Illinois kicks walk-off field goal to beat Tennessee in Music City Bowl

David Olano kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired and Illinois beat Tennessee Football 30-28 Tuesday night in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Here’s how it happened, as it happened:

First Quarter

Tennessee 7, Illinois 0 (6:16): After stopping Illinois on fourth down on the first possession of the game, Tennessee’s offense went to work and quickly went down the field. Joey Aguilar ran 7 yards for a touchdown to cap an 11-play, 67 yard drive to start the scoring.

Tennessee 7, Illinois 7 (0:36): Illinois answered on its second possession, going 75 yards in nine plays and tying the game on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Luke Altmyer to Justin Bowick with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Illinois 10, Tennessee 7 (0:21): Illinois took its first lead of the night on a 30-yard field goal from David Olano in the final minute of the first half. The scoring drive went 67 yards in 12 plays, taking 3:07 off the clock. It followed a Tennessee drive that went 50 yards in 12 plays, but ended with Max Gilbert missing a 39-yard field goal wide right.

Third Quarter

Illinois 17, Tennessee 7 (11:48): Joey Aguilar was strip sacked at the 20-yard line and the fumble went all the way to the end zone, where Leon Lowery Jr. recovers for Illinois to put the Illini up 10 early in the third quarter.

Illinois 17, Tennessee 14 (7:31): The Vols didn’t need long to respond. Tennessee’s offense got back on the field and went 75 yards in nine plays over the next 4:17, getting back in the end zone on a DeSean Bishop 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to get it back to a one-possession game. Star Thomas did much of the work on the drive, accounting four 52 yards on four touches.

Illinois 24, Tennessee 14 (2:41): Luke Altmyer ran for 2 yards on first-and-goal to put Illinois back in control after an eight-play, 68-yard drive over 4:44 to answer the Tennessee touchdown.

Fourth Quarter

Illinois 24, Tennessee 21 (11:40): The two teams continued trading touchdowns when DeSean Bishop ran in for a 12-yard score after the Vols went 79 yards in 14 plays.

Illinois 27, Tennessee 21 (5:14): The Vols finally got a stop in the second half, but Illinois still put three points on the board. The Illini drove 65 yards to the Tennessee 10 before the drive stalled and David Olano kicked a 28-yard field goal.

Tennessee 28, Illinois 27 (4:58): Freshman wide receiver Joakim Dodson fumbled the ensuing kickoff, scooped up the loose ball and raced 94 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, giving the Vols their first special teams touchdown just when they needed it the most. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown by a Tennessee player since Velus Jones took one back against South Alabama in 2021.

Illinois 30, Tennessee 28 (0:00): David Olano kicked the 29-yard game-winning field goal as time expired after Illinois went 64 yards in 13 plays over the final 4:58 of the game. Illinois converted a fourth-and-1 at the Tennessee 31 just before the two-minute timeout, then the Vols jumped offsides after a timeout with 1:51 left, turning a third-and-6 into a third-and-1 that the Illini converted with a 3-yard run.