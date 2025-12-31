Updating Tennessee Football's NCAA Transfer Portal departures

Updating Tennessee Football’s list of NCAA Transfer Portal departures with the addition of Max Anderson, after it was reported Friday that the redshirt freshman offensive lineman is planning to enter the portal:

NCAA Transfer Portal Departures

Brendan Anes: The 6-foot-2, 223-pound freshman had three tackles this season, all against New Mexico State in November. He appeared in 12 of 13 game this season. Anes was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He was ranked No. 549 overall in the country, No. 59 at linebacker and No. 18 in the state of Tennessee, out of Page High School.

Jamal Wallace: The redshirt junior had seven tackles in nine games over the last two seasons, with three in three games last season and four in six games this season. Wallace transferred to Tennessee from the junior college ranks, out of Sierra College in Northern California. He played high school football in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kellen Lindstrom: Appeared in six games over the last two seasons, recording six total tackles. He had four tackles in three games as a freshman last season and two more as a redshirt freshman this season. Lindstrom was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 319 overall, No. 34 among edge rushers and No. 8 in the state of Missouri, out of Springfield, Missouri.

Marcus Gorree Jr: The redshirt freshman defensive back from Chattanooga recored one tackle in four games over the last two seasons, appearing in two games as a freshman in 2024 and two more games this season. Goree was a three-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 534 overall, No. 51 at safety and No. 13 in the state of Tennessee.

Jake Merklinger: Merklinger served as the backup to UCLA transfer Joey Aguillar, who led the SEC in passing yards. Merklinger again saw limited action, participating in just four games. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, Merklinger participated in two games, completing six of nine passes for 48 yards. He served as the No.3 quarterback on the roster for the Vols. He redshirted due to playing in just two contested. He will have multiple years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Peyton Lewis: He played two seasons at Tennessee and was an early recruiting win in the 2024 cycle for the Vols, as they beat out South Carolina for the former four-star prospect at the time. Lewis saw action in 23 games during his time with the Vols. As a freshman, he saw limited action behind Dylan Sampson and Desean Bishop. Lewis carried the ball 64 times for 339 yards and three touchdowns. This season he had 70 carries for 290 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games, splitting reps with Bishop and Star Thomas.

Max Anderson: The 6-foot-5, 311-pound reserve offensive lineman appeared in all 13 games this season after playing in only two games during a redshirt season in 2024. He was a four-star prospect out of Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas, in the 2024 class, ranked No. 318 overall, No. 26 among interior offensive linemen and No. 53 overall in the state of Texas.