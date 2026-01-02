Recapping Tennessee Football's NCAA Transfer Portal losses

Recapping Tennessee Football's NCAA Transfer Portal lossesby: Grant Ramey12 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppBrianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) flexes after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.Updating the list of Tennessee Football players who will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal during the two-week portal window.