Skip to main content
Tennessee
Join Now

Recapping Tennessee Football's NCAA Transfer Portal losses

IMG_3593by: Grant Ramey12 minutes agoGrantRamey
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) flexes after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) flexes after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.

Updating the list of Tennessee Football players who will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal during the two-week portal window.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Volquest
+
+
One subscription: The best Tennessee Volunteers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.