Smokey XII to make his Tennessee debut at Orange & White Game

Smokey XII will make his official debut as Tennessee’s new live mascot at the Orange & White Game on April 11 at Neyland Stadium. The university announced the introduction of Smokey XII in a press release on Thursday.

Smokey XII, a two-year old bluetick coonhound named Neyland, is being fostered by an employee at Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine and was found after the university received word of “a promising candidate” in the East Tennessee bluetick coonhound community, according to the press release:

“When his original owners could no longer provide the care he needed, a devoted dog lover stepped in and made it his mission to find him a loving permanent home. After the Smokey search team at UT evaluated him, they recognized his potential to become the next mascot.”

Orange & White Game: April 11, Neyland Stadium, 2 p.m. ET

The Orange & White Game on April 11 is scheduled for a 2 p.m. Eastern Time start. Admission is free.

Tennessee noted that the time with the foster family and veterinary team has allowed Neyland to acclimate to “rowdy crowds and exposing him to game day environments including Tennessee basketball games.”

“Neyland, aka Smokey XII, might just be Vol Nation’s most heartwarming walk-on success story,” Paul Plummer, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, said in a statement. “This beautiful bluetick coonhound has found his forever family on Rocky Top. With training support from devoted students and expert guidance from the nation’s best veterinarians, Smokey XII is ready to meet his new Volunteer family and bring excitement to fans everywhere he goes.

Tennessee’s Pep club began a search for a live mascot for Tennessee athletics in 1953 and the original Smokey, a prizewinning blue tick hound named Blue Smokey, was picked during a contest at halftime of the football season opener against Mississippi State:

“‘Blue Smokey,’ was the last contestant, and when his name was called, he barked,” according to Tennessee’s Volopedia. “The students cheered, Smokey threw his head back and howled, and UT had its new mascot, although the selection was not made official until the next (Duke) game.”

‘Neyland has a big personality and playful spirit’

Smokey XII follows Smokey XI, who retired after the 2025 football season and lives with the Hudson family, the family who for decades has carried on the Smokey tradition.

The Hudson family is working with UT for Neyland’s long-term care. The Alpha Gamma Rho agricultural fraternity will be his game-day handlers.

Neyland’s “temperament, health and preparedness” for game days at Neyland Stadium is continuing to be evaluated by the veterinary college, according to Tennessee.

“Neyland has a big personality and playful spirit,” Zenithson Ng, Neyland’s veterinarian, said. “Through reward-based training, he is learning essential commands including sit, stay and down. The upcoming Orange and White game presents an ideal opportunity to more fully evaluate his readiness for game day excitement ahead of the 2026 football season while giving him the chance to connect with fans and handlers in an authentic setting.”