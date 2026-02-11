Six Tennessee football players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Six former Tennessee football players were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine according to the list of 319 invites announced by the league on Wednesday. The combine will be held February 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis.

Jermod McCoy: Did not play this season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January. He was a star last season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee. McCoy is the No. 11 overall player on Mel Kiper Jr.’s ESPN NFL Draft Big Board and was the No. 11 overall pick in a two-round mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller this week.

Colton Hood: The Colorado transfer had a breakout season at Tennessee, finishing with 50 tackles, eight passes defended and two defensive touchdowns, taking an interception back for a score and returning a fumble for a touchdown. He’s ranked by Kiper as the No. 5 cornerback in the draft class. He was the No. 13 overall pick in Miller’s two-round mock draft for ESPN.

Chris Brazzell II: He a breakout senior season in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. He’s ranked No. 7 at wide receiver in the draft class according to Kiper.

Joshua Josephs: In 48 games over the last four seasons at Tennessee, Josephs had 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He had nine passes defended, four fumbles recovered, one fumble returned for a touchdown and six forced fumbles. He was at his best over the last two seasons, combining for 72 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Josephs is No. 6 on Kiper’s ranking of outside linebackers in the draft class.

Miles Kitselman: He spent the last two seasons at Tennessee after transferring from Alabama and quickly turned into an important addition at tight end. He caught 48 passes for 554 yards and six touchdowns in 24 games with the Vols, including four touchdowns during his debut season at Tennessee in 2024. He caught just two passes for 18 yards in 19 games at Alabama. Kitselman suffered a knee injury late in the season, but returned for Tennessee’s bowl game vs. Illinois. Kitselman was not listed by Kiper as one of the top 14 tight ends in the draft.

Bryson Eason: He spent six seasons at Tennessee after initially joining the Vols in 2020. Eason finished his career with 105 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 61 games. He added five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. Eason had 16.5 tackles for loss over his last three seasons with the Vols. He appeared in only nine games during his first two seasons at Tennessee.