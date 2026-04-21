Where 9 Tennessee players are ranked in Mel Kiper's final Big Board update for NFL Draft

Jermod McCoy is still the No. 2 cornerback in this week’s NFL Draft, according to Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board update on Tuesday, but the Tennessee football star dropped to No. 29 overall in the final rankings from the longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst.

Four Tennessee players made the top 150 on Kiper’s Big Board: McCoy, Chris Brazzell II, Colton Hood and Joshua Josephs. Five other former Vols who weren’t in the top 150 made Kiper’s position rankings: Joey Aguilar, Star Thomas, Miles Kitselman, Bryson Eason and Tyre West.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the first round at 8 Eastern Time on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The second and third rounds will be held Friday night and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday afternoon.

No. 29 Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy has been widely projected as a first-round pick for the last year, but the torn ACL he suffered in January 2025 that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season, has brought mixed reviews. He didn’t go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine but he ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s pro day, had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

No. 43 Chris Brazzell II

Chris Brazzell II had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

No. 44 Colton Hood

Colton Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

No. 104 Joshua Josephs

Joshua Josephs in 48 games over the last four seasons at Tennessee finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

Position Rankings

Quarterback

No. 14 Joey Aguilar: In one season at Tennessee Joey Aguilar completed 272 of 404 passes for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ran 71 times for 101 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns in two seasons at Appalachian State before transferring to Tennessee.

Running Back

No. 25 Star Thomas: He rushed for 596 yards on 104 attempts with seven touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. He caught 11 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He played two seasons at New Mexico State and one at Duke before transferring to Tennessee, rushing for 2,577 yards and 23 touchdowns over four seasons.

Wide Receiver

No. 8 Chris Brazzell II: Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson is Kiper’s No. 1 wide receiver, ahead of Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Makai Lemon (USC), Denzel Boston (Washington), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Zachariah Branch (Georgia), Germie Bernard (Alabama) and then Brazzell.

Tight End

No. 17 Miles Kitselman: He caught 48 passes for 554 yards and six touchdowns in 24 games over two seasons at Tennessee. He had 22 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games in 2024 and 26 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games last season. He spent two years at Alabama before transferring to Tennessee.

EDGE

No. 16 Joshua Josephs: ESPN’s Jordan Reid on Monday had Josephs as a third-round pick selected at No. 88 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in his seven-round mock draft. had Josephs as a third-round pick. Reid had Jospehs getting selected ahead of Brazzell, who he projected to be drafted at No. 91 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

Defensive Tackle

No. 30 Bryson Eason: Eason spent six seasons at Tennessee after initially joining the Vols in 2020. He finished his career with 105 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 61 games. He added five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. Eason had 16.5 tackles for loss over his last three seasons with the Vols.

No. 39 Tyre West: West in four seasons had 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He had a career year last season, recording career highs in tackles (23), tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (4.0).

Cornerback

No. 2 Jermod McCoy: Kiper in his two-round mock draft on Saturday had McCoy falling to No. 24 overall to the Cleveland Browns, writing that McCoy’s “tape is really good, and his ball skills (six interceptions in two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee) are tremendous.”

No. 4 Colton Hood: Kiper’s two-round mock draft had Hood at No. 29 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs: “Hood is long and physical, and he had 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. Kansas City could still add to the position beyond Hood with one or two of its seven remaining picks outside Round 1.”