Two Tennessee players projected in first round of latest ESPN NFL mock draft

Tennessee Football has two players projected to be first round picks in the NFL Draft in ESPN’s latest mock draft. ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid this week has Jermod McCoy as the No. 25 overall pick and Colton Hood at No. 32 overall.

McCoy and Hood declared for the NFL Draft alongside Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, linebacker Arion Carter and edge rusher Joshua Josephs.

McCoy is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 1 corner in the NFL Draft according to Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board. The longtime ESPN draft analyst has Brazzell as the No. 7 wide receiver, Joseph as the No. 7 outside linebacker and Hood as the No. 7 cornerback.

2026 NFL Draft: April 23-25, ESPN, NFL Network

McCoy, who Reid has getting picked by the Dallas Cowboys with the 25th pick, was projected as a top-10 pick and the No. 1 corner off the board over the summer, before missing all of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January.

“That makes him a tough evaluation,” Reid wrote, “as scouts have varying opinions on when he should come off the board, but one could argue that he had top-10 potential entering the season. While he won’t likely be that, the Cowboys need reinforcements at cornerback, especially after releasing former Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs.

“McCoy would be a worthy pick at this spot even with the knee injury questions, and the Cowboys have taken players in similar situations in the past (such as cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. last year).”

McCoy was a star during the 2024 season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Colton Hood ‘blossomed in his lone season at Tennessee’

Hood, projected to be taken by the Seattle Seahawks with the last pick of the first round, had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

He had 24 tackles and six passes defended at Colorado in 2024, after starting his college career at Auburn in 2023.

“Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett are the only two Seahawks corners under contract next season,” Reid wrote, “with Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen set to be free agents. So Seattle could use cornerback reinforcements.

“Hood blossomed in his lone season in Tennessee, his third college stop. Showcasing smooth transition skills and the awareness to make plays on the ball, Hood is a highly competitive player who fits into Mike Macdonald’s defense. He didn’t give up a touchdown pass this season, and his 10 pass breakups helped him finish in the top 30 of all FBS defensive backs.”