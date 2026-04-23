What to know about Tennessee football in the 2026 NFL Draft

Tennessee football will look to add to its 48 first-round picks Thursday night when the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2 and 3 are set for Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday at Noon ET.

Defensive back Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood could both hear their name called in the first round in Pittsburgh while wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, edge rusher Joshua Josephs, defensive linemen Tyre West and Bryson Eason and quarterback Joey Aguilar are also draft hopefuls.

The Vols had one first-round pick last season in James Pearce at No. 26 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Darnell Wright was a first-round pick in 2023, going to the Chicago Bears at No. 10 overall and was the first first-round pick for Tennessee since Derek Barnett in 2017.

The Vols haven’t had two players selected in the first round since 2010, when Eric Berry was the No. 5 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Dan Williams was picked at No. 26 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jermod McCoy

Mock Drafts

ESPN, Matt Miller: No. 12 Dallas Cowboys

Yahoo: No. 12 Dallas Cowboys

ESPN, Jordan Reid: No. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 16 New York Jets

Pro Football Focus: No. 16 New York Jets

The Athletic: No. 18 Minnesota Vikings

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: No. 18 Minnesota Vikings

NFL.com, Eric Edholm: No. 22 Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr: No. 24 Cleveland Browns

Pro Football Talk: No. 31 New England Patriots

McCoy is coming off a torn ACL in January 2025 that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season at Tennessee. He did not go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine but posted impressive numbers at Tennessee’s pro day in March, when he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

McCoy was a breakout star during for Tennessee during the 2024 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Colton Hood

Mock Drafts

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: No. 18 Minnesota Vikings

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 20 Dallas Cowboys

Pro Football Talk: No. 24 Cleveland Browns

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr: No. 29 Cleveland Browns

ESPN, Jordan Reid: No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs

NFL.com, Eric Edholm: No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN, Matt Miller: No. 30 Miami Dolphins

The Athletic: No. 32 Seattle Seahawks

ESPN, Field Yates: No. 33 New York Jets (2nd Round)

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

Hood played one season each at Auburn and Colorado before transferring to Tennessee. He had 24 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games at Colorado in 2024 and appeared in four games at Auburn in 2023.

Chris Brazzell II

Mock Drafts

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr: No. 63 New England Patriots (2nd Round)

The Athletic: No. 78 Indianapolis Colts (3rd Round)

ESPN, Jordan Reid: 91. Buffalo Bills (3rd Round)

ESPN, Matt Miller: 100. Pittsburgh Steelers (3rd Round)

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: 105. New York Giants (4th Round)

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Joshua Josephs

Mock Drafts

ESPN, Jordan Reid: 88. Jacksonville Jaguars (3rd Round)

The Athletic: 110. Cincinnati Bengals (3rd Round)

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: 126. Buffalo Bills (4th Round)

ESPN, Matt Miller: 141. Houston Texans (5th Round)

In 48 games over the last four seasons at Tennessee, Josephs finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

Bryson Eason

Mock Drafts

ESPN, Jordan Reid: 180. Dallas Cowboys (5th Round)

ESPN, Matt Miller: 201. Green Bay Packers (6th Round)

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: 239. Chicago Bears (7th Round)

The Athletic: 246. Denver Broncos

Eason spent six seasons at Tennessee after initially joining the Vols in 2020. He finished his career with 105 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 61 games. He added five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. Eason had 16.5 tackles for loss over his last three seasons with the Vols.

Tyre West

Mock Draft

The Athletic: 228. New York Jets

West in four seasons had 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He had a career year last season, recording career highs in tackles (23), tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (4.0).

Joey Aguilar

Mock Draft

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: 236. Green Bay Packers (7th Round)

In one season at Tennessee, Aguilar completed 272 of 404 passes for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ran 71 times for 101 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns in two seasons at Appalachian State before transferring to Tennessee.