Recapping Tennessee football's 2026 NFL Draft picks, undrafted free agents

A closer look at Tennessee football’s five players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and the Vols who signed after the draft as undrafted free agents:

Tennessee’s 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Colton Hood, No. 37, New York Giants, Second Round

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown. He played one season each at Auburn and Colorado before transferring to Tennessee. He had 24 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games at Colorado in 2024 and appeared in four games at Auburn in 2023.

Chris Brazzell II, No. 83, Carolina Panthers, Third Round

Brazzell had a standout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Jermod McCoy, No. 101, Las Vegas Raiders, Fourth Round

McCoy fell all the way to the fourth round due to injury concerns. He tore his ACL in January 2025 during offseason workouts and did not play for the Vols last season. He was a breakout star during for Tennessee during in 2024, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Joshua Josephs, No. 147, Washington Commanders, Fifth Round

In 48 games over the last four seasons at Tennessee, Josephs finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

Tyre West, No. 222, Detroit Lions, Seventh Round

West in four seasons had 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He had a career year last season, recording career highs in tackles (23), tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (4.0).

Undrafted Free Agents

Joey Aguilar, Jacksonville Jaguars

In one season at Tennessee, Aguilar completed 272 of 404 passes for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ran 71 times for 101 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns in two seasons at Appalachian State before transferring to Tennessee.

Bryson Eason, San Francisco 49ers

Eason spent six seasons at Tennessee after initially joining the Vols in 2020. He finished his career with 105 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 61 games. He added five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. Eason had 16.5 tackles for loss over his last three seasons with the Vols.

Dominic Bailey, Houston Texans

Bailey spent six seasons at Tennessee, finishing his career with 76 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. He had the numbers of his career last season, with 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Jalen McMurray, Tennessee Titans

McMurray transferred to Tennessee in 2024 after three seasons at Temple. In two years with the Vols he had 70 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. His most productive year was his last, when he had 56 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks last season.

Miles Kitselman, Detroit Lions

He caught 48 passes for 554 yards and six touchdowns in 24 games over two seasons at Tennessee. He had 22 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games in 2024 and 26 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games last season. He spent two years at Alabama before transferring to Tennessee.

Jaxson Moi, Los Angeles Rams

Moi spent two seasons at Stanford before transferring to Tennessee in 2024. He had 27 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in 22 game with the Vols, playing in nine of 13 games last season while dealing with injury. He had 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 2024, after totaling 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in 24 games at Stanford.

William Wright, Denver Broncos

Wright appeared in 48 games over five seasons at Tennessee, dating back to 2021. He played in 34 games over the last three seasons and in total had 28 tackles and two interceptions, including an interception returned for a touchdown.