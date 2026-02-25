Pro Football Focus mock draft has three Tennessee players selected in first three rounds

Pro Football Focus has three Tennessee players projected to be picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, including cornerback Jermod McCoy in the middle of the first round.

PFF’s Gordon Guinness in his three-round mock draft had McCoy at No. 15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Colton Hood at No. 37 overall to the New York Giants in the second round and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II at No. 95 overall to the New England Patriots in the third round.

“McCoy would be a great fallback option for a team that could lose cornerback Jamel Dean to free agency,” Guiness wrote. “McCoy missed all of the 2025 season but earned an 87.0 PFF overall grade in 2024.”

McCoy, Hood, Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Miles Kitselman and Bryson Eason are among the 319 players that received invites to the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

Mel Kiper Jr.’s ESPN Big Board has McCoy as the No. 13 overall prospect in the draft and the No. 1 corner. He has Hood as the No. 5 corner, Brazzell at No. 6 at wide receiver and Josephs at No. 6 at outside linebacker.

McCoy was projected as a top-10 pick and the No. 1 corner off the board over the summer, before missing all of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January. He was a star during the 2024 season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions.

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood as first-rounders and teammates?

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller earlier this month had both McCoy and Hood going in the first 13 picks of his mock draft, with McCoy at No. 11 to the Miami Dolphins and Hood at No. 13 to the Rams. ESPN analyst Field Yates in his mock draft last week had McCoy and Hood both going to the Rams in the first round, with McCoy at No. 13 and Hood at No. 29.

“A double-dip at cornerback for the Rams?” Yates wrote. “And from the same college?! This would be the first instance of a team taking two players from the same school at the same position in the first round during the common draft era (since 1967), per ESPN Research.

“But I believe this move merits consideration given the overall strength of the Rams’ roster and the vulnerability of their secondary.”

NFL Network mock draft as Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood in first round

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah in his mock draft last week had McCoy at No. 11 overall to the Dallas Cowboys and Hood at No. 29 to the Los Angeles Rams.

“The Cowboys must fix their pass rush and secondary,” Jeremiah wrote. “I believe there’s a drop-off at cornerback after McCoy, so they address the position here.”

“The Rams double down on the secondary in Round 1,” Jeremiah added with Hood at No. 29 overall, “with free agency threatening to eat into their DB depth.”