New ESPN NFL mock draft has two Tennessee players in the first 13 picks

Tennessee football only had two players projected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft according to Matt Miller’s latest mock, but the ESPN analyst had the two Vols going in the first 13 picks. Jermod McCoy is his 11th overall pick to the Miami Dolphins while Colton Hood is at No. 13 to the Los Angeles Rams.

McCoy is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and the No. 1 corner in the NFL Draft according to Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board. The longtime ESPN draft analyst has Hood as the No. 6 cornerback, Chris Brazzell as the No. 6 wide receiver and Joshua Josephs as the No. 5 outside linebacker.

McCoy, Hood, Brazzell and Josephs declared for the NFL Draft in December. Linebacker Arion Carter also declared for the draft, but later opted to return to Tennessee.

McCoy was projected as a top-10 pick and the No. 1 corner off the board over the summer, before missing all of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January.

Jermod McCoy ‘did enough’ in 2024 ‘to convince teams he’s the real deal’

“Players who sit out a season due to a torn ACL don’t typically get picked this high,” Miller wrote, “but McCoy is worthy of being an exception. He produced elite tape in 2024 and would have been my top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 draft had he been eligible.

“McCoy’s injury happened last January during training, so he should be ready this spring. The 6-foot, 193-pound press corner did enough in his four-interception 2024 campaign to convince teams he’s the real deal.”

McCoy was a star during the 2024 season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Colton Hood was a transfer portal star for Tennessee in 2025

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

He had 24 tackles and six passes defended at Colorado in 2024, after starting his college career at Auburn in 2023.

“Hood showed why he could be a high Round 1 pick at the Senior Bowl with excellent timing, poise and half-turn technique,” Miller wrote. “He can be the Rams’ future CB1 and represent a philosophical shift in terms of team-building in the secondary.”