ESPN's new NFL mock draft moves Joshua Josephs ahead of Chris Brazzell

It’s not a guarantee that wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will be the third Tennessee football player selected in the NFL Draft this week. According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, edge rusher Joshua Josephs could be hear his name called ahead of his teammate.

Reid in his seven-round mock draft on Monday had Josephs as a third-round pick, selected at No. 88 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had Brazzell off the board three picks later at No. 91 overall to the Buffalo Bills.

“Josephs is a long, quick up-the-field pass rusher,” Reid wrote, “who would provide the Jaguars immediate pass-rush depth if he learns how to use his length and string moves together more consistently.”

Joshua Josephs at Tennessee: 22.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks

Josephs in 48 games over the last four seasons at Tennessee finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

“The Bills need a receiver who can win down the field,” Reid wrote, “which Brazzell can do. He also has the ability to decelerate and execute multiple routes in a route tree.”

Reid had five Tennessee players selected in his seven-round mock draft for ESPN, including two first-rounders in Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood.

He had McCoy at No. 15 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Hood at No. 29 to the Kansas City Chiefs, a popular spot for Hood in multiple mock drafts. Reid also had Bryson Eason as the No. 180 overall pick, selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round.

‘Hood has the skill set to be an immediate starter in Kansas City’

McCoy has been widely projected as a first-round pick for the last year, but the torn ACL he suffered in January 2025, causing him to miss the entire 2025 season, has brought mixed reviews.

He didn’t go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine but he ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s pro day, had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

“Adding McCoy makes sense,” Reid wrote of the Bucs with the nNo. 15 pick, “especially with GM Jason Licht’s penchant for taking the best player available even if it doesn’t seem like the team’s biggest need on the surface (see: Emeka Egbuka last year). McCoy missed last season with a torn ACL but has shown true shutdown ability when healthy.”

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

“Hood is a polished technician who is capable of playing man,” Reid wrote, “but his eye discipline in zone also stood out last season. His ability to play a mixture of coverages fits the Chiefs’ scheme, and Hood has the skill set to be an immediate starter in Kansas City.”