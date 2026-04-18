Six Tennessee football players projected in The Athletic's seven-round NFL mock draft

Both Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood will be first-round picks in next week’s NFL Draft, according to The Athletic’s full seven-round NFL mock draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Jermod McCoy at No. 18 overall to the Minnesota Vikings and Colton Hood at No. 32 to the Seattle Seahawks.

In total he has six former Tennessee football players getting drafted, with Chris Brazzell II going in the third round to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 78 overall, then Joshua Josephs in the fourth round (Cincinnati Bengals, No. 110 overall) and Tyre West (New York Jets, No. 228) and Bryson Eason (Denver Broncos, No. 246) in the seventh round.

NFL Draft: April 23-26, Pittsburgh

McCoy has been widely projected as a first-round pick for the last year, but the torn ACL he suffered in January 2025, causing him to miss the entire 2025 season, has brought mixed reviews.

“McCoy is a tough player to project in a mock draft — some teams are comfortable with his 2025 knee injury, while others won’t consider him in the first round,” Brugler wrote. “I don’t know how the Vikings feel, but adding his level of talent to a Brian Flores defense would be fun to watch.”

McCoy didn’t go through drills a the NFL Scouting Combine but he ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s pro day, had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

The Seahawks taking Hood at No. 32 overall, according to Brugler, is subject to change depending on how Seattle deals with the last pick in the first round.

“Seattle enters draft weekend with just four draft picks,” Brugler wrote, “so this spot is a prime candidate to be dealt. But if the Seahawks stick and pick, a cornerback or edge rusher makes the most sense, given who will be available. Hood would offer ascending cover talent.”

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

A closer look at Tennessee’s possible NFL Draft picks

Brazzell had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Josephs in 48 games over the last four seasons at Tennessee finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

Eason spent six seasons at Tennessee after initially joining the Vols in 2020. He finished his career with 105 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 61 games. He added five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. Eason had 16.5 tackles for loss over his last three seasons with the Vols.

West in four seasons had 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He had a career year last season, recording career highs in tackles (23), tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (4.0).